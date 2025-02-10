Scotland’s only floating hotel welcomes you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the launch of a romantic tasting menu and overnight stay package

Looking for something extra lovely to do this weekend? Celebrate with your partner at the Fingal Hotel, which is permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith.

The hotel and restaurant is rated one of the top 25 most romantic hotels in the UK and Channel Islands on the prestigious Tripadvisor list of most ‘Dreamy stays that couples love’. The ship provides a classic setting with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

The dinner menu

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant also holds two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence. To help create an extra touch of romance this Valentine’s Day, the ship’s galley team has unveiled a special new tasting menu for local residents and overnight guests looking for the ultimate fine dining experience using the best of Scotland’s larder.

Highlights of Fingal’s new Valentine’s tasting menu include:

Jerusalem artichoke velouté with kissabel apple, smoked pancetta and chestnuts

Fingal’s whisky hot-smoked Wester Ross salmon with cucumber, herbed cream cheese and lemon

Peterhead lemon sole with smoked leek and nori, saffron potato, Shetland mussels and Champagne beurre blanc

Strathdon red deer with red cabbage, port-roasted chervil root, pommes dauphine with sauce Grand Veneur

Confit mango with coconut and vanilla white chocolate ganache

The drinks menu

Guests will also be treated to Fingal’s new Valentine’s cocktail, the Violet Kiss, which has been created exclusively by the ship’s very own mixologists. This eye-catching violet cocktail is a sweet temptation with berries galore and is served with a violet and cassis macaron.

The full Valentine’s Day package

The ‘With Love, From Fingal’ overnight stay package for Valentine’s is available from 1st to 28th February (subject to availability) and starts from £595 per night, based on two people sharing a luxury cabin on a bed and breakfast basis, as well as a three-course evening dinner and wine pairing.

This special Valentine’s package also includes a bouquet of roses ready waiting in your cabin with a selection of decadent chocolates.

Need-to-knows

Open to non-residents for Valentine’s dinner, cocktails and afternoon tea, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of self-contained private dining booths.

Fingal is located opposite the new Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

Fingal’s new Valentine’s tasting menu is available for local residents and overnight guests from Friday 14th to Sunday 16th February 2025, priced at £95 per person. Wine pairing options are available.

Book Fingal’s ultimate Valentine’s experience here.

t: 0131 357 5000 e: info@fingals.co.uk

Follow Fingal on Instagram | Follow Fingal on Facebook