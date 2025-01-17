January’s theme is neo-surrealism, which illustrates the very mission of Maison&Objet: to surprise and excite with boundary-defying innovations across design, architecture, art and more

Maison&Objet (M&O) returns to Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre from 16th to 20th January 2025 and once again examines the industry with a real, comprehensive check-up for interior designers, architects, makers and retailers from across Europe and beyond.

At this edition, visitors will discover a special focus on premium hospitality, collectible design and unprecedented lifestyle concepts through a neo-surrealist theme titled Sur/Reality. This concept takes shape in unexpected objects and dreamlike settings that invite us to let go and addresses consumers’ newfound appetite for the strange and the surprising.

What is Sur/Reality?

The Surrealist movement was born 100 years ago. A century later, it remains a powerful inspiration and a driving force for creativity. The Sur/Reality theme feeds on fantasy, distortion, randomness, humour and poetry to construct a narrative of new creative landscapes and of productions that are as surprising as they are desirable.

While the theme pays tribute to the artistic legacy of such illustrious names as Magritte and Dali, it is firmly rooted in the contemporary world.

Thus, designers in attendance this weekend will look at creativity through the lens of a complex and chaotic world. As daydreamers themselves, M&O encourages attendees and exhibitors to continue to use their originality, quirkiness and inventiveness to offer other realities that are escapist and jubilant.

“In line with our core values we offer, as always, a clever mix of inspirations, targeted curation, and immediately actionable solutions,” says Mélanie Leroy, Managing Director of Maison&Objet.

What to see at Maison&Objet 2025

We have hand-picked a selection of our must-see installations at Maison&Objet 2025.

1. What’s New? In Hospitality

Step into the extraordinary at What’s New? In Hospitality, reimagined this January by Julien Sebban and his creative studio Uchronia.

Known for his bold and immersive approach, Julien Sebban transforms this space into a playground of innovation, creativity and inspiration. Through a dynamic blend of colours, textures and storytelling, he invites you to explore the ever-evolving world of hospitality like never before. Find this built environment installation in Hall 6.

2. Moonlight, Hypertouch and Attract by Iris Cermica Group

At Maison&Objet January 2025, you can explore a built-environment installation that presents the re-engineering of ceramics to improve interaction between humans and the environment. Back-lit slabs by Iris Ceramica Group create a warm, intimate atmosphere with translucent effects that are activated by the touch. Every surface reacts to the movement of the hand. Find in HALL 7, stand K163 to L164.

3. The Talks

Taking over hall 7 will be The Talks. Your hub to listen to and meet some of the most impressive minds in contemporary design. An array of 30-minute talks range in topics, from hospitality and retail to cutting-edge solutions for interior design.

From exceptional designers to an analysis of the latest trends: the talks will be happening here. Find it all in Hall 7 and see the programme here.

4. In the City

This B-to-B city-wide event will bring together, in one circuit, the 100 spots that make up the Parisian ecosystem of excellence in décor: decorators, interior designers, galleries, great homes and exceptional craftspeople. Some highlights in various locations throughout Paris include…

RINCK Throughout the weekend, this décorateur unveils its new furniture collection, complemented by a selection of emblematic pieces at its Rue de Beaune gallery. For Rinck, contemporary creation is never a break with the past, but, as they put it, “a daily reinterpretation of a mastered and masterful collection of oeuvres.” Visit the gallery for a satisfying presentation of polished wooden furniture draped with luxury leather that boasts Salvador Dalí-esque apathy.

RINCK

18 rue de Beaune

75007

Paris

10am to 7pm

A Unique Form of Design Expression At Galerie Signé, Maxime Bouzidi facilitates your freedom to explore, showing Julie Richoz’s series of “Fabric” lamps. These lamps have been made intuitively, using wood and discarded fabric as lampshades to foster a feeling of intimacy.

Galerie Signé

33 Rue Bonaparte

75006

Paris

11am – 7pm

Espace Panthea Visit this concept store dedicated to designer furniture, lighting and tableware for a colourful afternoon. The store has a botanical and outdoor space as well as a children’s corner where you can explore the refined approaches to childlike design that focuses on wonder and imagination. This is your place to find a cutting-edge selection of French and international brands, as well as new talents and new brands across the world.

Espace Panthea

15 Rue Soufflot

75005

Paris

11am – 7:30pm

Marazzi This colourful brand will exhibit its new porcelain stoneware products in the showroom at Boulevard Saint-Germain 63. The Lume collection, which reinterprets the beauty of handmade majolica brick tiles in stoneware, has been expanded with four new colours: Bone, Caramel, Emerald and Ocean.

Marazzi

63 Bd Saint-Germain

75005

Paris

9am – 12pm and 2pm – 6pm

