Forest Holidays’ brand-new cabins and treehouses in Glentress Forest are inspired by biophilic design; promoting a love for living things and nature

B-Corp Forest Holidays has officially launched its innovative Unfurl Collection cabins and treehouses in the heart of Glentress Forest. Designed in collaboration with renowned interior and architectural design practice Oliver Heath Design, the new Unfurl Collection of cabins unlock the science-backed benefits of spending time in nature.

With health and happiness in mind, the nature-influenced cabins create environments that put wellbeing first and reinforce our connection with each other and the world around us.

About the Unfurl Collection

The Unfurl Collection, which comprises two, three and four bedroom cabins as well as a unique treehouse option, encompasses OHD’s expertise in creating bespoke spaces that foster a deeper connection between humans and the natural word.

The power of nature

The Unfurl Collection of cabins, exclusive to Glentress Forest, have been designed to further enhance human connections to nature, encouraging guests to relax, unwind and open their senses to the natural world.

Taking guests on a forest experience like no other, the cabins have been thoughtfully crafted to maximise the benefits of biophilic design principles, incorporating natural materials, colours, textures, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces.

In the heart of the forest

Nestled in the picturesque Tweed Valley, and in close proximity to the renowned 7stanes mountain biking trails, guests at Glentress Forest are able to disconnect from the busyness of everyday life and the online world.

Simply being in a forest is known to reduce anxiety and boost the immune system and the new Unfurl Collection allows visitors to experience the forest in an even more connected way.

Bruce McKendrick, CEO of Forest Holidays says, “The Unfurl cabins at our new Glentress Forest location are inspired by nature in more ways than ever before.

Oliver Heath Design’s use of natural elements and biophilic design enhances human connections to nature, creating joyful, thriving spaces that make people feel good. We’re excited to offer a bespoke space where people can disconnect, recharge and experience a break filled with all the incredible benefits of nature.”

