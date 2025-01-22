- ADVERTISEMENT -

You won’t be stuck for something to do this Burns night with our list of Scotland’s most exciting suppers and celebrations

Hearty dining, traditional music and ceilidh dancing are the beating heart of any Burns knees-up worth its salt. We have sourced a handful of Rabbie Burns-themed events that will help you forget about the cold grey skies of January. Whether you’re in the Scottish Highlands, the Hebridean Isles or in the heart of the capital city, we have found a classy spot for you.

Here are eight of our top picks for where to dine and dance between the 24th and 27th January.

Wild Gorse Kitchen Burns night feast with live music at Belladrum Farm in the Highlands

When: Saturday 25th January, from 7pm (dinner served at 7:30pm)

Where: The Cart Shed Belladrum Farm by, Beauly IV4 7BA

Price: £49 per person

Join the Wild Gorse team for an original Burns night feast in their newly crafted café space at Belladrum, with traditional supper, music, poetry and song.

Wild Gorse Kitchen will be offering a relaxed, feasting-style, 4-course supper including a fine selection of plant-based options for an informal, creative gathering; a timeless celebration to lighten these dark January nights.

Hamish MacDonald will be hosting the night with wit and panache. The local talent has a wealth of bardly experience as the former Robert Burns Writing Fellow for Dumfries and Galloway Arts Association – and the first ever Scot’s Scriever at the National Library of Scotland.

He’ll also be joined by Highland folk musician and singer Liza Mulholland to present the ‘Not-So-Serious Burns Unit’, a light-hearted and joyous exploration of Rabbie Burns.

“You are also invited to bring instruments should you wish to join the music making to close the evening!” say the team.

Book your space quickly on the Wild Gorse Kitchen events page.

Visit the Wild Gorse Kitchen website

Dundee Rep Theatre’s ‘Burns Supper on the Rep Stage’ in Dundee

When: 24th & 25th January, from 7pm

Where: Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1PB

Price: £95 per person

Dundee Rep Theatre is doing what it does best this Burns night, using shared celebration to showcase some of Scotland’s most exciting musical and theatre talent. This annual Burns supper is held on the main stage where guests will be treated to a four-course meal with drinks and live music. The goal is to celebrate Scottish heritage and cultural traditions whilst introducing guests to some of Scotland’s brightest contemporary talent of today.

“This unique event brings the rich heritage of Burns, the talent of our actors and musicians, and the wonderful handmade food from Rep Restaurant together in our Grade A listed building. Taking place on the Rep stage, this promises to be an unforgettable dining experience,” the Dundee Rep team says.

The menu features…

Gateaux of haggis, neeps and tatties with a malt whisky cream sauce

Clementine sorbet

Braised featherblade of beef with dauphinoise potatoes, seasonal greens & rich pan jus

Traditional cranachan with homemade shortbread

Coffee and Scottish tablet

Visit the Dundee Rep Theatre website to book

Elements x Glengoyne Burns supper in Glasgow

When: Friday 24th January

Where: 19 New Kirk Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3SJ

Price: Pay at the end of your meal

To celebrate Rabbie Burns, Elements in Bearsden will host their very first whisky tasting dinner together with award-winning family-owned whisky distillers Glengoyne.

Join Gary Townsend and his attentive front of house team for a delicious four-course Burns-inspired dinner. The meal will be paired with some very special and rare whiskies from some of Scotland’s top producers.

The menu features…

Whisky cured sea trout

Haggis, neeps and tatties

Apple and fig tart tatin with and a whisky baba

And more!

Reserve your Burns night supper by simply selecting Friday 24th January on the Elements booking system – this will automatically allocate your place for the Burns menu.

Visit the Elements website

Hotel Eilean Iarmain Burns night supper and live music on the Isle of Skye

When: Saturday 25th January, from 7pm

Where: Sleat, Isleornsay, Isle of Skye IV43 8QR

Price: Pay after your meal

If you’re a highlands and islands local, head to Eilean Iarmain for a special Burns weekend featuring live music, hearty traditional food, plenty of whisky and endless craic.

If you’re around earlier on the 24th, pop along to take part in the Eilean Iarmain Burns Quiz, where your Scottish history and pop culture knowledge will be put to the test. Oh, and learn about Rabbie Burns’ unique connection to the Isle of Skye too.

Visit the Hotel Eilean Iarmain website

Glen Mhor Burns night supper at the Waterside Restaurant in Inverness

When: Saturday 25th January, from 7pm (dinner served at 7:30pm)

Where: The Cart Shed Belladrum Farm, Beauly IV4 7BA

Price: £19.95 per person

Burns Night at The Waterside Restaurant is a lavish celebration of Scotland’s most iconic bard, featuring a special menu of traditional, heart-warming Scottish dishes.

Savour a classic Cullen skink to start, followed by traditional haggis, neeps and tatties before finishing with a classic sticky toffee pudding made with Glen Mhor’s very own Dark Horse Stout, produced at the on-site Brewstillery.

Note: If you’d like to join in the Burns fun, but aren’t too fussed for the haggis, you can order from the à la carte menu, too.

Visit the Glen Mhor Hotel website

Nàdair x Holyrood Distillery Burgh Burns supper in Edinburgh

When: Saturday 25th January, from 5:30 – 9:15pm

Where: 15 Roseneath Street, Edinburgh EH9 1JH

Price: £85 per person

Edinburgh Southsiders Nàdair and Holyrood Distillery are teaming up for a Burgh Burns Supper at Nàdair restaurant in Marchmont. A five-course tasting menu of local and foraged ingredients will be paired with drams and cocktails by the team at the award-winning Holyrood Distillery, for an unforgettable evening that offers diners a true taste of Edinburgh.

The menu includes…

Soda farl, smoked butter, neeps, black garlic Spiced apple hot toddy

Scallop, leeks, pine, skirlie, cultured cream Pine and citrus highball

Roe deer, potato, alexanders, crab apple Ambir single malt scotch whisky Honeyberry, whisky, oat

Brown butter old fashioned

Clootie dumpling

Elizabeth Yard Rum cream liqueur

Dinner including drinks pairing costs £85 per person and advanced booking is required. Book here.

Visit the Nàdair website

Visit the Hollyrood distillery website

Maryculter House Burns night supper with ceilidh and drams in Aberdeen

When: Saturday 25th January

Where: South Deeside Road, Aberdeen AB12 5GB

Price: £70 per person

Get ready to grab yer auld acquaintances and celebrate Scotland’s beloved Rabbie Burns in Scotland’s most historic hotel, Maryculter House. This elegant Aberdeen-based hotel is celebrating 800 years in hospitality and will be serving up a supper much bigger than they have before. The meal will be paired with a glass o’ whisky-punch and in true Scottish fashion, a ceilidh to follow. The evening includes a piper on arrival, a three-course Burns supper and an immortal memory by Steven J Innes.

To book your space, contact events@maryculterhouse.com or call 01224 732124.

Visit the Marycutler House website

The Scottish Café & Restaurant Burns supper and ceilidh in Edinburgh

When: Thursday 23rd or Saturday 25th January, from 7 – 11pm

Where: 103 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3ES

Price: From £65 per person

The annual sell-out dinner attracts locals and visitors alike to The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant from Italian hospitality power couple Carina and Victor Contini. Based on the bustling George Street in Edinburgh’s city centre, this well-loved restaurant will begin the evening with a rousing performance from the in-house piper and an address to the haggis.

The three course supper features many Scottish suppliers and will be followed by a traditional ceilidh, complete with a live band to celebrate the bard himself.

The supper menu features…

Homemade bread with Mara seaweed whipped butter

Kames of Oban smoked sea trout, Katy Rodgers Crowdie, oatcake, pickled beetroot

Cream celeriac, apple and wholegrain mustard soup, roast garlic oil

Findlays of Portobello haggis with crushed turnip, butter mashed potatoes and whisky cream sauce. Served with a nip of Glengoyne 10-year whisky

Cranachan with raspberries, Grahams Dairy double toasted oats and whisky

Prices begin at £65 per person for the three course supper and a dram of whisky. The Burns supper and drinks package is £85 per person and includes a glass of fizz on arrival, a half bottle of red or white wine, a dram of whisky and the three course supper.

Visit the Contini website