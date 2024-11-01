Thinking of investing in some sliding doors? Here’s everything you need to know

Let natural light flood into your home with sliding doors, but consider these pointers before making a purchase

Jack Reid is an architectural technician at Express Bi-Folding Doors in East Kilbride, Scotland. The expert leads us through the pre-installation process for external glass sliding doors, giving you the knowledge you need to avoid expensive mistakes.

What do you want your sliding doors to look like?

Aesthetic isn’t just about selecting the right colours (although Express Bi-Folding Doors do have over 100 colours to choose from, so customisation isn’t a problem); you must also consider how external factors like thermal efficiency and solar control will impact the final design.

Jack explains that, “The design and aesthetic of doors will vary between projects and the location. Weather in Scotland is a huge consideration to bear in mind because things like how much wind there is will impact the functionality of the door, which in turn changes the aesthetic of the door.”

From slim grey aluminium sliding patio doors that are perfect for small homes to large patio sliding doors in black overlooking wide gardens, many sliding patio doors are ideally suited for installation in locations often exposed to intense weather conditions. “Our double sliding patio doors couple toughened or laminated glass with ultra-thin frames to create an open entryway with slim sightlines and fantastic views.”

A note on materials Aluminium is a popular choice for bi-fold doors because it’s strong and versatile. Timber is another option that gives a classic look and can be reinforced with aluminium to make doors last longer.

How many panels do your sliding doors need?

For homes in Scotland, Jack and the team at Express Bi-Folding Doors recommend two or three-panelled sliding doors.

Two-panel sliding doors

“For slightly smaller spaces, we recommend using a two-panelled layout. This allows for a fifty-fifty door opening, which makes them more fit for a smaller wall.

“Two panels are best for upgrading an existing home and are more affordable. Whether you want to open up your kitchen, lounge, or a particularly dim room, our two-panel door range can be installed flush into any existing opening or new extension, helping you to maximise the amount of natural light entering your home.”

Three-panel or ‘triple-pack’ sliding doors

“Three panels are best for extensions and new build. A set of triple-track sliding doors combines the visual benefits of a picture window with the flexibility of patio doors, creating a seamless opening between your ground floor and garden,” says Jack.

Each 3-panel sliding patio door is also tailor-made to meet your project’s needs, too. “This gives you a flush finish and unrivalled opening flexibility, to deliver that wow factor without compromising on your designs.”

Do I have enough space for sliding doors?

Here are some tips for measuring and ordering sliding doors:

To ensure you get the right size door, measure your door frame at three different heights and subtract 10 mm from the smallest measurement.

You can measure the area where you want the doors installed to get an idea of the size of doors you need.

Express Bi-Folds Direct offers a range of pre-made products that can be delivered within five working days. You can also configure your own doors online.

Some key phrases to understand

Proof membrane “The base of the door needs to be solid and level, and it should be placed on top of a damp proof membrane.”

Threshold “It’s essential to note that though bi-fold doors don’t have a threshold, sliding doors do. Take extra care when measuring and make sure to consult experts early so that site lines are accurate.”

Site lines “These are the distance between the glass panes of two doors, or the width of the two frames where they meet. It’s the amount of non-glass material that blocks the line of sight when the doors are closed.”

