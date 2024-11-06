The two-day pop-up event at Strathberry’s Multrees Walk store brings together two stalwarts of British design

words Adrianne Webster

Heads up, fashion lovers; you might want to head along to Multrees Walk this weekend, as from Friday 9th to Saturday 9th November, you’ll find an exclusive pop-up event that sees Strathberry host British luxury fashion brand Marfa Stance at their flagship Edinburgh store.

The two-day event will open this Thursday with an intimate conversation between Strathberry founder Leeanne Hundleby and Marfa Stance founder Georgia Dant as the two discuss the importance of platforming quality craftsmanship, as well as their individual brand journeys.

At the core of the weekend’s events is a celebration of design, says Leeanne: “This pop-up is all about bringing together the best of British design and offering our customers something truly special.”

Founded by Georgia Dant, Marfa Stance challenges the status quo by creating pieces that are designed to be enhanced, rather than replaced, offering a sustainable solution to fast fashion.

Made in Italy, their garments are engineered for year-round wearability and versatility thanks to their clever layering capacity — you’re able to create your very own wardrobe with detachable hoods, collars and liners that jigsaw together, meaning you can make use of your Marfa Stance outerwear throughout the seasons and for years to come.

“After meeting Leeanne at a British Designers event in London earlier this year, I shared how our ongoing partnership with Gleneagles has been such a meaningful part of the Marfa Stance journey and that we were eager to expand brand presence in Scotland,” explains Georgia on how the partnership came about.

“Leeanne kindly extended an invitation for us to host a pop-up at Strathberry’s flagship store in Edinburgh. Both our brands are united by a commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and sustainability, with a shared love of travel that shapes our designs.”

In that same vein, Strathberry, too, is committed to quality. Their 10-year

journey has seen a commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from nature, Scottish heritage, the creative arts and design, and as a result, the brand now enjoys international recognition and a legion of celebrity fans.

The event is free to attend and will be hosting members of the public from Friday 8th – Saturday 9th November 2024.