We have curated a small list of our favourite independent stores to shop in – especially at Christmas time

Scotland has a vibrant network of independent stores, from the Isle of Skye to the cobbled streets of St Andrews. Here’s a handful of our favourites to find your Christmas gifts in.

Spoiled Life St Andrews

Where: 15 Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews KY16 9HG

“We’re almost like a micro department store,” says Cameron Malcolm of Spoiled Life, the three-floor lifestyle shop that offers the coolest retail experience in St Andrews. With its smart bottle-green frontage, coffee bar (using beans from The Roasting Project in Burntisland) and thoughtful mix of clothing, homeware and beauty brands, it’s the kind of place you wander into for a nosy then emerge a couple of hours later laden with bags.

You’ll spot big-hitters such as Ferm Living alongside homegrown talent including the jeweller Olivia Taylor. “She makes simple, beautiful pieces inspired by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando,” says Cameron.

Clothingwise, look out for wardrobe staples from sustainable indie labels such as Uskees, which offers a free repair service on its clothes.

Good to know

Spoiled Life independent store holds late-night shopping events a few times a year where shoppers are treated to bubbly, canapés and live music while they browse (the next one takes place on 9 November). And if you need new specs, be sure to visit when eyewear brand Iolla is holding one of its regular pop-ups.

ÒR Portree

Where: 4 Wentworth Street Portree Isle of Skye IV51 9EJ

Òr is such an institution on the Isle of Skye that it has two stores in the heart of the capital, Portree. “Before launching Òr, I met so many people who came to Skye looking for authentic, well-made crafts and art,” says Jennifer Pearson, founder and owner. “Our ethos revolves around building genuine connections between artists and buyers, and we strive to make sure that every piece we offer feels authentic.”

Òr is Gaelic for ‘gold’, which customers always strike while browsing the range of products by more than 200 independent artists and makers, many from Scotland.

Think colourful knitwear by Hilary Grant, Jay Frazer’s nature-inspired ceramics and David Fleck’s art prints. Scarlet Knitwear’s merino socks and neckerchief scarves are set to be hot sellers this season.

’Tis the season

This Christmas, Òr will have bespoke decorations made in collaboration with the artist Megan Fatharly, paper and wooden ornaments by East End Press and tealight bothies by Carrick Ceramics.

Keep your eyes peeled for a festive event coinciding with the village’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Edinburgh Merchantile Stockbridge

Where: 18 N W Circus Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6SX

In a world dominated by Helvetica, how thrilling to stumble upon a self-styled curiosity shop with the hand-lettered signage to match.

Edinburgh Mercantile is a store that knows its own mind, with a superbly curated collection of beautiful, practical objects for the home chosen by husband-and-wife owners David and Roz Spencer.

The couple aren’t motivated by trends and don’t change their stock seasonally, instead filling the shelves with quality wares designed to stand the test of time.

“Everyone we work with is a specialist in what they do,” says David. “Our linen is by Libeco, which is world-renowned for it. We have stainless-steel cutlery by Tricketts of Sheffield, an expert in its craft.”

Other artisans in store include The Leach Pottery and Sarah Petherick.

Wax lyrical

During the festive season, home fragrance proves particularly popular with Edinburgh Mercantile’s customers. Make a beeline for the natural wax candles by Charlotte Spencer, who makes a gorgeous Christmas Tree scent, and Carrière Frères’ new winter collection of candles crafted by hand in Normandy.

Petal Banff

Where: 81 High St, Banff AB45 1AN

“Earthy, mindful and a little modern witchy” is how the botanical and nature illustrator Abigail Bell describes Petal, her whimsical lifestyle shop in Banff, where incense and tarot decks rub shoulders with herbal remedies, holistic skincare, stationery, books, toys, ceramics and more.

“We stock more than 60 small, independent brands, many of them female-owned and run,” says Abigail, citing Forage Botanicals, Wanderlust Paper Co and Studio Rua Jewellery among the makers she has hand-selected. “We also like companies that are B-corps or are serious about ethical production and fair trade in their manufacturing.”

In the run-up to Christmas, Petal will be dressed for the occasion with dried hop bines and fairylights and will be selling special nature-themed tree ornaments made from wool, wood and glass, alongside a range of wintry books (“Think festive folklore tales for cosy evening reading,” says Abigail).

On the wish-list

Abigail says her skin has never been better than now, at the age of 41, thanks to the skincare she uses (and stocks) by Hibi Botanics and Sun Siren. She also rates Octo London’s candles. “They are all incredible, but Festive Fizz is so good with its combination of lavender, lemon and juniper berry,” she says.

Laura Thomas Co North Berwick

Where: 67 High St, North Berwick EH39 4HG

If you’ve been to a stylish hotel in Scotland recently, you have likely used a handwash or shower gel by Laura Thomas Co. The Taybank, Gleneagles and Celentano’s are all fans – and that’s scratching the surface.

The no-nonsense wellness brand has garnered a cult following in recent years, as much for its natural, plant-derived fragrances as for its commitment to sustainability.

What you may not realise is that there’s a bricks-and-mortar independent store on North Berwick’s High Street where you can shop Laura’s range of bath and body products (not to mention the candles and scent diffusers).

Buying for someone whose fragrance leanings you’re unsure of? The Flowers + Wood handwash is a safe bet. “It’s by far our best-selling product, followed by the Citrus + Herb shower wash,” reveals Laura. Or shop the new festive range. The Christmas Spritz mist (£16) comes in a cute Christmas house box that can be hung on the tree.

Sticking around?

While you’re in the ’hood, Laura recommends you swing by Bostock Bakery. “It does really good coffee, and we’re also big fans of its raspberry-and-custard doughnuts,” she says. Or if you fancy something more substantial, check out The Herringbone. “They do a great cocktail and posh pub nosh,” she adds.

28 Langside Glasgow

Where: 28 Langside Place, Glasgow G41 3DL

This chic navy independent store in Glasgow’s Southside is a must-visit for anyone who values great design. It belongs to Richard Cullen, a man who cares deeply about the provenance of the products he sources.

It’s impossible to leave empty-handed – or, indeed, without having learned something new. “Everything has a backstory,” he explains. “We have fabulous Welsh blankets by Melin Tregwynt, which has taken traditional patterns and reworked them for 2024 in bright, vibrant colours. We also have ceramics that come from small Japanese family-owned potteries in the Gifu province which go back hundreds of years.” Richard eschews fashion in favour of objects that offer longevity by marrying practicality with style.

The ceramicist Ella McCreath is a fine purveyor of those. “She makes things you’d use every day that are very simple and have beautiful forms, like cheese domes with leather handles.”

In with the new

28 Langside has just taken delivery of a batch of densely woven Clapdale wool blankets in a classic muted check. “The wool comes from five farms in Yorkshire, the farmers are paid above the going rate for the wool and they also receive a percentage of the profits,” says Richard. “They are beautiful, quality blankets.”