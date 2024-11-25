Homeware store Søstrene Grene opens in Edinburgh Waverly Market

Danish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene has announced the opening date of a new store at Waverley Market in Edinburgh

Popular Scandi brand, Søstrene Grene has over 300 stores worldwide and is set to open its debut Edinburgh store at Waverley Market on Friday 29th November at 10am.

Every store is a treasure trove of homeware and crafting items that bring colour and creativity to any home.

During November and December, endearing decorations inspired by nature will line the walls of the brand-new Edinburgh store, providing affordable but still tasteful alternatives to luxury festive décor this Christmas.

From felt reindeers and leafy garlands to glass Christmas tree lamps and origami hanging stars, there is something for every taste. We love the ceramics range of little cottage tealight holders. You can also count on Søstrene Grene for all present wrapping needs, from cute wrapping paper, gift boxes and ribbons to gift bags and beautiful bows.

Søstrene Grene becomes Scotland-wide

Having already established a strong presence in Scotland with successful store openings in Aberdeen, Dundee and Livingston, Søstrene Grene has seen an excellent response from Scottish customers.

After a successful second Glasgow store opening in summer this year, customers in Edinburgh can now expect a curated selection of design-led items at budget-friendly prices, including interiors, craft and hobby items, lifestyle products and beautiful Christmas products.

Freebies to celebrate the grand opening at Waverly Market

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the first 150 customers through the doors will receive a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth over £60, along with a canvas tote bag filled with Søstrene Grene goodies.

Guests will get to explore the brand’s latest collections whilst enjoying refreshments and live performances by classical string musicians and ballerinas.

Offering a diverse selection of Scandi-inspired homewares, crafts and seasonal items, Søstrene Grene is fast becoming known for its affordable price points and high-quality products within in the UK. New products arrive in-store each week, ensuring an exciting and unique shopping experience on every visit.

The new Edinburgh store highlights the brand’s commitment to bringing its unique, high-quality and affordable products to even more customers across the country. Mikkel Grene, CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, says, “We are thrilled to finally bring Søstrene Grene to Edinburgh. We’ve received such a warm reception from all our Scottish store openings so far, we can’t wait to introduce even more customers to our unique offerings and retail concept.”

Hygge season is here

Currently undergoing a major expansion throughout the UK, Søstrene Grene proudly demonstrate the Danish concept of ‘hygge’ through in-store experiences and comforting products.

Defined as a quality of cosiness and contentment, hygge is a key element of the Danish lifestyle which contributes to the overall happiness of the nation. UK Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England, Wales and Scotland.

Visit the Søstrene Grene website | Follow Søstrene Grene on Instagram | Follow Søstrene Grene on Facebook