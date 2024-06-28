Danish homewares brand Søstrene Grene opens second Glasgow store

- ADVERTISEMENT -

If you’re a fan of elegant patterns, colourful homewares and beautiful arts and crafts, Søstrene Grene is the store for you – and they’ve just opened another location in Glasgow

Following the success of the first Glasgow store opening at St. Enoch shopping centre in 2022, Søstrene Grene has opened a second location on Buchanan Street.

We got a sneak peek the evening before opening day and it was a true delight wandering around the larger layout, featuring sections for every room in the home as well as arts and crafts, food and drinks and children’s corners, too.

The store will offer weekly new drops of trend-driven products alongside its core collection of homewares.

Inspired by the Scandi design aesthetic, customers will also be able to purchase a wide variety of soft furnishings, kitchen products, furniture, gifts, hobby crafts, seasonal decorations and children’s toys including “mini home” products.

To celebrate the opening day, Søstrene Grene will gift the first 150 customers with a voucher for a free large tufted rug worth over £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with an exciting selection of products.

Capital Scotland radio host Katy Johnston will host the event to officially open the store and customers will be treated to refreshments, music from a string quartet, ballet dancers from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and much more exciting live entertainment.

The brand is set to continue its rapid expansion plans this year, as the Danish retailer solidifies plans to open across Scotland. Aberdeen and Edinburgh are next – and we can’t wait to pop by.

Søstrene Grene

235 Buchanan St

Glasgow

G1 2NG

Visit the Søstrene Grene website | Follow Søstrene Grene’ on Instagram | Follow Søstrene Grene’ on Facebook