The Witchery by the Castle opened on Halloween in 1979 and has just launched The Witchery Shop to mark 45 years of business

The brand-new Witchery Shop is nestled between thew once-crumbling walls of an iconic Georgian building set opposite The Witchery’s renowned restaurants on Castlehill in Edinburgh.

Owner James Thomson explains that The Witchery Shop is more than just an exciting addition to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. “The space offers guests a chance to bring a piece of The Witchery magic home with them. Items for sale are carefully selected to match the brand and housed in secret spaces throughout the shop. This playfulness adds an air of mystery to the space, ensuring is stands as a destination in its own right, where the spirit of the brand continues to thrive.”

Inside The Witchery Shop

Key characteristics from the original design have been carried into the shop with gilt oak panelling, antique furnishings and period lighting echoing the atmospheric charm of The Witchery restaurants and suites. The Shop’s low lighting and rustic design nurture moodiness and warmth, creating a shopping experience like no other.

The impressive interior reflects founder James Thomson’s passion for sustainability in design, where he sympathetically transforms historic spaces, injecting new life without damaging the integrity of the building itself.

The Witchery Shop also holds a secret… Hidden in its walls lies a secret door, leading to a magical room lined in The Witchery’s tartan and adorned with stag antlers.

This private space is a nod to The Witchery’s “signature intrigue” and serves as the perfect setting for storytelling, sampling rare whiskies and enjoying exclusive tastings.

On the shelves at The Witchery Shop

Visitors to the shop will discover bespoke products that embody The Witchery’s distinctive style.

Limited edition prints, luxury cashmere and handcrafted leather goods are sold alongside items also served in the restaurant dining rooms, such as The Witchery’s own blend of speciality tea, Champagne, Malt Whisky, Gin, and decadent chocolates.

Other key offerings include an exclusive tartan and tweed designed by renowned Scottish textile designer Araminta Campbell, crafted into the softest cashmere right here in Scotland using only the finest yarns.

The shop also features an exquisite range of bespoke leather luggage meticulously crafted by Simon Harvey-Potts and his team at Mackenzie Leather in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

A grand opening on Halloween

To celebrate the 45th anniversary and the opening of the shop, James has commissioned MinaLima to create artwork inspired by the brand’s history, interiors and location in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

A bespoke Witchery Gin is also being distilled on Halloween itself, crafted in collaboration with Edinburgh’s own Lind & Lime Distillery.

MinaLima’s The Witchery art

MinaLima’s work will be launched and sold from Halloween. This is the very first print of Edinburgh by the artist, with only 500 signed limited edition prints available.

Proceeds from each print sale will go to Edinburgh’s OneCity Trust, which aims to fight inequality and exclusion in the capital city.

Lind & Lime’s The Witchery gin

The lively citrus notes pay tribute to the rich history of maritime trade in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith, while the classic London Dry style reflects The Witchery’s ability to navigate the last four and a half decades with elegance.

Lemon evokes the era when citrus fruits were cherished for their freshness on long voyages and the inclusion of nettles and lavender adds a touch of magic.

Teaninich Distillery’s The Witchery whisky

The Witchery is also proud to launch its first limited edition single-cask Scotch Whisky, a distinguished 10-year-old matured in an ex-sherry hogshead at Teaninich Distillery in the Highlands.

Rich aromas of liquorice and toasted pumpernickel are balanced by sweet tropical fruits and a hint of lime and characterised by a creamy texture and fresh hazelnut finish.

The Witchery Shop

Adjacent to The Witchery’s famous dining rooms

352 Castlehill

Edinburgh

EH1 2NF

