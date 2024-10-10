As the park sleeps for the winter, Jupiter Artland is delighted to launch a special new Winter Series

Doors open this season for a series of Jupiter Artland lunches, art experiences and festive activities for all the family – from a live nativity and wreath making to exclusive dinners in the ballroom.

The doors of Café Party at Jupiter Artland will be open throughout autumn and winter for the first time, hosting a series of decadent lunches that will showcase the finest seasonal produce, with dishes designed and served by our award-winning Executive Cher, David Millar and his team.

The art experiences

Meanwhile, the arts experiences will also continue for visitors. Enjoy delicious lunches alongside a new installation by Kialy Tihngang in the steadings gallery and exclusive access to the Artland when booking your lunch table.

Tihngang is a multidisciplinary artist based in Glasgow, working across sculpture, video, textiles, animation and photomontage. Her work combines the dark humour of Nollywood with retrofuturism, satire and the visual language of advertisements aimed at mass Western audiences. Tihngang uses these tools to explore Blackness, queerness, Britishness, and the crushing structural oppressions that surround these personal themes.

The work to be shown – Neyinka and the Silver Gong – weaves a speculative story around the fir gorma who might have escaped captivity, fled to a Scottish island and formed a clan.

Jupiter Artland’s Winter Series will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 25th October, 12 noon – 5pm, until Sunday 1st December.

The festive programme

Jupiter’s annual festive programme of bespoke activities including our famous Christmas Fair, creative workshops, masterclasses and spectacular festive feast continues for 2024.

On 7th and 8th December, the Jupiter Artland Christmas Fair returns. This unqiue selection of artisan stalls will be hiding the finest Christmas gifts for creative people and art lovers alike.

Indulge in Jupiter’s famous home-made mulled wine and delicious festive treats all while experiencing live seasonal music.

For the kids: book to see Santa or get hands-on and creative at the Elf workshop, meet Jupiter’s Festive Donkeys and witness a live-action Nativity Scene too.

Christmassy creative workshops

Also as part of the magical Winter Series, Jupiter Artland will be hosting a string of festive themed creative workshops. Led by our Head Groundman, Thomas Unterdorfer, discover the art of wreath making, using seasonal materials collected from our grounds.

Enjoy warm drinks and mince pies as Thomas shares his expertise, guiding you through the intricacies of building your very own festive wreath.

For a more decadent festive display, Thomas will host two masterclasses for those looking to create spectacular table and mantle arrangements for their own festive feasts.

Join Thomas in the exquisite Ballroom Gallery at Jupiter Artland and create your very own festive tribute for your Christmas table and mantelpiece.

The return of Winter Wonderland

Cosy up by the flickering glow of a roaring fire and savour the flavours of the season with eight meticulously crafted courses of the finest ingredients served with a touch of festive magic from exceptional Executive Chef David Millar.

Nicky Wilson, director of Jupiter Artland says, “We are delighted that as the park sleeps ahead of next spring, we have so many ways you can enjoy all that Jupiter Artland has to offer this festive and autumnal season. Join us and dine with friends over delicious food, experience the wonderful work of Kialy Tihngang in our Steadings Gallery, or take part in a winter workshop – there’s something for everyone”

As an extra special treat, Friends of Jupiter will receive special member offers throughout the winter season.

Visit the Jupiter Artland website | Follow Jupiter Artland on Instagram