Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – October

Detached stone-built villa | 5 bed, 2 bath | Dunfermline

Offers over £575,000

Located close to Dunfermline High Street with fantastic rail and road links, this impressive home spans across two floors, with a mix of traditional and modern features. The Victorian features are a real stand out selling point, with high ceilings, fireplaces and stained-glass windows throughout the property. See more of this property

Terraced house in the heart of the city | 4 bed, 3 bath | Portobello, Edinburgh

Offers over £875,000

This Georgian terraced villa sits in Edinburgh’s seaside area of Portobello and has been lovingly restored with a meticulous re-design inside and out, blending traditional charm with contemporary luxury.

The home features an enviable entrance vestibule leading to a stunning and elegant hallway with sweeping return staircase. A bright and spacious east-facing living room makes enjoying the morning sun a daily staple, featuring a ceiling rose, detailed cornicing, picture rail and log burner.

See more of this property

Coastal house with sea view balcony | 4 bed, 3 bath | Eyemouth, Berwickshire

Offers over £575,000

‘Taobhe Na Mara’ is a four-bedroom detached home offering breathtaking views over the sea – a real treat for the eyes and a home that screams elegance and style as soon as you walk in. Whether it’s having a few drinks on the wrap-around balcony, cooking in the well-appointed kitchen or relaxing with a view of the sea from your bedroom window, this home is a real sanctuary. See more of this property

West End mews flat | 2 bed, 1 bath | Edinburgh

Offers over £440,000

This charming mews property in Edinburgh’s coveted West End is located in the New Town conservation area, within a C-listed, early 19th century maisonette. With access to the capital, the location really is everything with this lovely home – you even get your very own sunny private terrace and garden to the rear which is a treat in the city centre of Edinburgh. See more of this property

The Beehive | 1 bed, 1 bath | Coldstream, Scottish Borders Offers over £105,000 A unique boutique apartment which has been redesigned and renovated to a high standard by an international interior designer and artist. A unique boutique apartment which has been redesigned and renovated to a high standard by an international interior designer and artist. This charming flat would be the perfect lock-up-and-go weekend home, or holiday rental, offering a luxurious level of living in a former post office sorting room. See more of this property Grade B listed period home | 5 bed, 3 bath | South Queensferry

Offers over £850,000

Built in 1898, this beautifully historic house offers incredible views of the Firth of Forth, Forth Bridges and beyond from an elevated position. Close to Dalmeny train station, the home is secluded enough to feel private and near enough to amenities to feel connected. The heritage property has flexible living spaces, including a library, 14-seater dining room, generous bedrooms and mature gardens. See more of this property

