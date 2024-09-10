Join Julie Lin and Jimmy Lee at Stranraer Oyster Festival by the sea

Calling all seafood lovers! This Scottish seaside food festival is for you

Stranraer is a quaint but bustling seaside village and is considered to be the gateway to the Rhins of Galloway, with its rich fishing history and direct access to fresh Scottish seafood bringing thousands of visitors to its shores each year.

The coastal haven sits at the top of Loch Ryan, which is sheltered from the rough seas of the North Channel and Atlantic. The Loch has been a safe harbour for vessels since ancient times. Stranraer is a part of Scotland often described as ‘hidden’, however it’s a place that those in the know return to again and again – and again.

Stranraer Oyster Festival doesn’t just celebrate seafood, it celebrates the culture around it. Throughout the weekend, you will have access to live cooking demonstrations from TV chefs Julie Lin and Jimmy Lee as well as Green Michelin Star-holder Pam Brunton – and many more.

There are competitions and stalls offering access to some of the best seafood produce in Scotland, with samples and How Tos available throughout the weekend.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Stranraer Oyster Festival 2024, which is held from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September.

What you need to know about Stranraer Oyster Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranraer Oyster Festival (@stranraeroysterfestival)

Stranraer Oyster Festival is an annual event celebrating Scotland’s last remaining wild, native oyster fishery. It is located in south west Scotland, in Stranraer, overlooking Loch Ryan, the sea loch that contains the oyster bed.

The festival was launched in 2017 and it has quickly become one of the largest food festivals in Scotland, attracting thousands of people to the town each year.

The festival programme comprises celebrity chef demonstrations, the Scottish Shucking Championships, an enormous oyster bar, live music, a huge artisan market, a children’s marquee packed with free of charge family activities, water sports and much more.

Ten reasons to visit Stranraer Oyster Festival 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranraer Oyster Festival (@stranraeroysterfestival)

The festival is unique Scotland’s last remaining wild, native oyster bed is a stone’s throw from the festival site.

The town is one of Scotland’s best kept secrets Stranraer is a genuine hidden gem in south west Scotland, a stunning area but relatively undiscovered by tourists.

It’s got celeb chefs TV regulars Tony Singh, Cyrus Todiwala, Julie Lin and Jimmy Lee are taking part this year, plus Green Michelin Star holder Pam Brunton.

It’s dog friendly There’s a real family friendly atmosphere and since dogs are a part of many families, well behaved pooches are welcome too!

Oysters are delicious And there will be more than just oysters! Around 50 local food and drink producers take part in a huge artisan market, including several boutique distilleries.

Fun for all the family Run by the local community, the festival has kickstarted the regeneration of this former ferry port town – it’s a great story of community action.

Eco-friendly at the heart These oysters are marine ecosystem heroes and the festival has the environment at its heart, including oyster shell recycling and an Eco Zone.

There’s excitement With a shout of “Shuck-Off!” to the competitors, the festival will crown the Scottish Oyster Shucking Champion who will go on to compete in the World Championships.

Never tried oysters? There’s nothing elitist about the oysters at this festival. The team behind the huge oyster bar coach thousands of visitors each year on the best way to enjoy their first oyster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranraer Oyster Festival (@stranraeroysterfestival)

Stranraer Oyster Festival takes place from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September 2024.

Day Tickets cost from £6, with concessions available.

Additional charges apply for Chef Demo events.

Find tickets here

Visit the Stranraer Oyster Festival website | Follow Stranraer Oyster Festival on Instagram | Follow Stranraer Oyster Festival on Facebook