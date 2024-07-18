BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year star Danny Campbell is hosting an interior design event in Dunfermline as part of Outwith Festival

Architect and Scotland’s Home of the Year judge Danny Campbell is one of a handful of TV interior designers and Instagram stars who will be joining the Outwith Festival lineup, which ordinarily hosts performances from Scottish musicians, artists, comedians and film makers.

One of Outwith’s most anticipated shows comes from SHOTY judge Danny Campbell, hosted in the Canmore Room of DCLG. His relaxed and informative show, ‘Inspiring Homes on Your Doorstep’, will showcase some of Dunfermline’s coolest homes alongside properties in Edinburgh and Perthshire.

Danny Campbell will also be joined by four other interiors experts and influencers, including textile designer turned TV star Rachel Henderson, who will host ‘Upcycling for the Home: Rachel’s tips and tricks’ on Friday 6th September. The Money for Nothing star and SHOTY runner-up will tell you how to make the most of your money – and your tastes using DIY techniques and a can-do attitude.

Festival co-organiser Jane Livingstone says, “We had the idea for an interiors strand last year. So many people who are creative don’t get the chance to study art or design in a formal way. For them, designing a home is a very accessible and often undervalued way of being creative.”

Jane continues, “Having the money to see ideas through is another challenge which is why we’ve come up with recycling and thrifting events.”

On Wednesday 4th September, award-winning textiles designer Claire Christie will also host an event, titled ‘Thrifted Home: how to create original interiors for less as well as doing your bit for the planet’. Claire will show you how to find your style, where to find your pieces and how to style them.

Neneh Rowa-Dewar, co-organiser of Outwith Festival says, “I love the variety of looks from all the Instagram creators involved. We have something for everyone from small flats to large period properties, maximalist dopamine décor to subtle and classic styles.

“Often, the smallest properties show the most inventive ideas. All ideas we present will be achievable with budget in mind and we will all be honest about our regrets so we can learn from them and laugh about them together.”

Another star in Scotland’s Home of the Year’s last series is interior designer Gemma Bertolotto. Gemma is running two workshops: ‘How to DIY your home with no budget’ and ‘How to tackle the first building block of interior design – the mood board’. The residential and commercial interior designers appeared on Scotland’s Home of the Year this year, showing off her grand yet playful home.

Gemma has told us before about what it takes to transform a home on a smaller budget – and why that shouldn’t impede your ability to make your home beautiful. This talk is sure to be packed with useful advice for experience DYI-ers and newcomers alike.

It is rare for interior design to be featured in arts festivals so this is a unique event which should be great fun. Find all the information you need below, including timings and ticket prices for each show.

