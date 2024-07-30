Sun-drenched interiors, right on the beach – it’s hard to believe this is Scotland

words Miriam Methuen-Jones photography Jane Barlow

It is only my charming personality and refusal to gloat that keeps me out of my colleagues’ bad books after a weekend at the Lookout. “It was really nice,” I tell them on Monday, while internally screeching with delight.

I’ve found paradise, dear reader, and now (probably) won’t need that summer holiday. The trigger for my new-found bliss? A two-bedroom beach house with delicious interiors by Edinburgh’s Hen & Crask that sits right on the water in a private corner of Canty Bay, a coastal hamlet near North Berwick.

Steph Lothian of Williamstone Farm Steadings is at the helm; she and her partner Ryan also have a renovated barn on the outskirts of North Berwick which is finished to a similarly luxurious standard. My partner and I arrive on a blistering afternoon to find Steph waiting to greet us. She patiently shows us round while we coo and sigh and make jokes about having the locks changed.

Can you blame us? The central living space is draped in light hues, allowing your eye to go straight to the bright blue sea just beyond the glass. “The colours are all from Atelier Ellis,” says Rachel Richmond of Hen & Crask when I chat to her later. “I played with a neutral palette throughout – something to bring the outdoors in, with lots of bare wood and relaxing greens that complement the sea.”

A swanky telescope is set up for birdwatching and Steph tells us that humpback whales (and their babies!) have been visiting the bay recently. A pair of binoculars sits on the dining table, presumably so there are no whale-spotting scuffles.

Over the next few days, we find ourselves gravitating towards this space: doors open, sun streaming in, a spread of coffee (Steampunk Roasters), sourdough (Bostock Bakery), cheese and fruit in front of us. We pass the binoculars between us and take photos to send to our twitcher pals.

There are no arguments about who cooks or does the dishes, as the kitchen includes a June. Steph is a local and has some excellent recommendations for us: we have lunch in the sun at the newly opened J’s Tennis Club Cafe and then join the queue at Alandas Gelateria. I’m sunburned and my partner is ready for a nap – it’s a proper holiday. We’ll be back in town for dinner, but the house is so close that we can justify nipping back to crawl into bed.

Just like the living space, two walls in the primary bedroom are glazed so we leave the curtains open and stare out to sea as we doze. There’s plenty to look at inside as well, like the incredible wallpaper (Wind by Arte) on the ceiling.

“I just thought it would be lovely for guests to look up and see the gentle swirls in the pattern,” smiles Steph. “It’s textured and adds a richness.”

Dinner and mocktails at Herringbone in North Berwick set us up for a leisurely stroll along the harbour before we spend the rest of the evening back at the Lookout, lounging on the balcony and watching the sun sink into the horizon.

In the morning, we pack up and head for brunch at Drift, a relaxed spot just above the bay, snagging a sweltering window seat and eating pancakes while we appreciate the higher vantage point. When Scotland’s like this, I think, who needs Bali.

From £220 a night (three nights minimum).

