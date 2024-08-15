How to invigorate your home for summer

Renowned Danish interior company, BoConcept, shares its tips on making your house look its best during the summer months – both inside and out

Ideally, summer is filled with easy-going mornings, leisurely afternoons and dining al fresco during golden hour – all soundtracked by the sweet sound of birdsong and a backdrop of shimmering sun.

Unfortunately, we’re not always so lucky with the weather here in Scotland. Fear not! We have found ways to inject the joy of summer into the home, despite the weather. How? By harnessing the power of interior design, of course.

We’ve paired up with BoConcept to help you create the bright and breezy summer home that you’re pining for, complete with guides for every room.

How do I decorate my living room for summer?

Giving pride of place to summer flowers like dahlias and hydrangeas will help bring the outdoors in. Sit them in a colourful glass vase for added charm.

Believe it or not, the colour white is a very useful tool when it comes to making a room feel bright and breezy. Often, we default to colour when bringing brightness in, but white furniture and soft furnishings can reflect natural light beautifully, directing it into the darkest corners of the room. The contrast that white provides is a useful tool if you’re brave enough to use it.

For instance, you might pair a whitewashed bookcase with a soft green or slate blue armchair – and vice versa.

Whatever additions you make to the living room, whites and blues are classic colours for summer. They bring to mind the sea and all things nautical, which are instinctively relaxing.

How do I decorate my bedroom for summer?

To match nature’s mood outside, you need to make changes inside. We recommend channelling the dule orange tones of golden hour into your bedroom as to bring brightness without overstimulation. After all, this is a room for ultimate relaxation.

Think linen cushions with rounded forms that nod to bohemian – nothing too sharp. Of course, rattan furniture is a classic summer look, while lighter, distressed woods also conjure up memories of afternoons under a glistening Cote D’Azur sky.

Aside from aesthetics, however, there are practical issues to consider. First and foremost is comfort. Higher temperatures mean that you’ll want lighter, more breathable fabrics and throws on your bed, which extends to the sheets underneath. You won’t be needing those thick, knitted blankets and rugs until the heating goes back on in autumn!

How should I furnish my garden for summer?

Choose light-coloured furniture

Outdoor furniture is often multifunctional as to maximise patio space. This means your sitting area will most likely also be your dining area or even a work-from-home spot.

We recommend light-coloured dining chairs, tables and loungers to contrast against the deep greens of garden plants, shrubs and trees. If white is too bold, try neutral shades of light oak, alabaster and seashell.

Choose some fresh accessories

Some understated garden lighting can really make a difference – we’re big fans of some pendant lights and wall-mounted lamps. Candles also bring light, albeit in smaller doses.

A firepit will add a rustic feel and keep you cosy if the air is feeling a little fresh in the evening.

