Expanding your home with Express Bi-Folding doors

This article was written in partnership with Express Bi-Folding Doors

Express Bi-Folding Doors specialises in home renovation projects, whether it’s a single product or a bespoke Grand Designs-style new build. Earlier this month, David Hepburn, sales manager for Scotland, gave us a tour of the new Express Bi-Folding Doors Glasgow showroom.

The Express Bi-Folding Doors new Glasgow showroom

The expansive space hosts two floors of bespoke bi-folding doors, patio doors, aluminium windows and bespoke glazed solutions – each as sleek as the last.

Available in hundreds of colours, each model is expertly crafted with care and a deep understanding of what makes a room look good and function well. “We’re proud to offer clients an extensive range of colours.”

“This is so they can ensure their purchase of Express Bi-Folding Doors look aesthetically pleasing in their space, bringing the brightness and colourfulness of the outdoors into their home,” David Hepburn tells us.

The importance of design integrity and commitment to excellence

Rather uniquely (and especially impressive for a growing nation-wide business), Express Bi-Folding Doors will design, manufacture and install everything themselves, meaning that clients can be sure of the highest level of craftsmanship in all their products.

“Offering an end-to-end service like this means we take complete responsibility for all aspects of the work. We have the excellent products, the expertise, infrastructure and the resource to offer unrivalled service,” David explains. The sales manager is keen to emphasise that, “Everything comes with a comprehensive 10-year guarantee and all the correct building regulation compliance documentation.”

With Express Bi-Folding Doors Direct, you can transform your home with stunning doors and roofing systems expertly manufactured by us and delivered directly to you

David continues by telling us that going directly to the manufacturer means clients also get the best possible price and advice. “We’ve spent more than a decade helping people create their dream homes and we know nothing short of perfect will do.”

A refined process

According to the Express Bi-Folding Doors website, the company has used its our years of manufacturing and installation experience to develop a simple step-by-step process, which can be implemented with each customer’s projects, with the aim of achieving the best results within the most efficient possible timeframe.

See it for yourself Visit a showroom to speak to knowledgeable staff about your project, or feel free to just come and browse without any pressure. Products, colours and finishes “You can pick from over 200 RAL colours or a vast array of finishes,” says David. “We’re really passionate about making sure that clients know they have endless options presented in a bespoke setting so that they can build doors that fit right into their home. We have an entire wall of colour samples here!” he laughs. Express Bi-Folding Doors’ exclusive elite and essence finishes are all powder-coated to provide long-lasting durability against peeling and fading for at least 10 years. Survey “Before beginning any project, we undertake a full-site survey to ensure correct installation. This allows us to meet our customers in person and ensure that all aspects of the job run smoothly to guarantee a perfect finished project and maximum customer satisfaction,” David explains. The team also always aim to ensure their bespoke products are tailored for you and your particular application or situation. Production The UK production facility is expertly designed to flow seamlessly and is fitted with the most advanced CNC machinery available. Installation The company aims to deliver and install your products at the earliest opportunity, whether this is on a supply-only basis or installed by their expert installation teams. After care On after care, David says, “We take full responsibility for our work by being with you every step of the way. Express is happy to be responsible for the survey, manufacture and installation of your products and is, therefore, more than happy to guarantee our work for 10 years post-installation.”

The history of Express Bi-Folding Doors

In 2007, Express Bi-Folding Doors set out to build a company that made a range of high quality bi-folding door designs with the power to transform people’s homes forever. Since then, the brand has grown to become the UK’s largest specialist manufacturer and installer of premium folding and sliding doors, windows and roofing products.

Express Bi-Folding Doors supplies products nationwide on a supply-only basis as well as offering a dedicated trade and commercial service to construction professionals.

“We couldn’t have achieved all this without also taking pride in delivering outstanding service, reliable delivery and a comprehensive and innovative range of quality aluminium products,” says David.

Today, Express Bi-Folding Doors employs over 300 people, creating spaces to live, grow and unwind across the UK every day.

Express Bi-Folding Doors

Unit B, Trade Pk, Stroud Rd

East Kilbride

Stroud

G75 0FD

