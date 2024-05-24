SUBSCRIBE
Scotland shines in BIID Interior Design Awards shortlist

Oberlanders Architects, Hamilton Grand Apartment
IMAGE | Chris Berridge
The British Institute of Interior Design has revealed its shortlist for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024 – and Scottish design takes centre stage

words Mairi Mulhern 

The shortlist for BIID Interior Design Awards 2024 features homes and commercial spaces that utilise creativity and sustainability to make properties that are as kind to the environment as they are to the eye. Join us as we explore four shining Scottish designs that made the final cut for this year’s BIID Interior Design Awards.

Hechmann Design Ltd, Glasgow Tenement

Firstly, we’d like to welcome you into Hechmann Design Ltd’s Glasgow Tenement renovation, which previously featured in H&IS. As our features writer, Miriam Methuen-Jones wrote, “This home – a top-floor flat in a traditional tenement – is a love letter to Glasgow.”

Glasgow tenement interior by Heckmann Design. Entry for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024.
IMAGE | James Balston

Visual impact was curated through a warm colour palette inspired by Glasgow’s heritage. Functionality prioritised natural light and privacy, with bespoke storage solutions reflecting the tenement’s character.

Sustainability was also integrated through energy-efficient improvements and the repurposing of existing furniture, aligning with environmental goals.

Glasgow tenement interior by Heckmann Design. Entry for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024.
IMAGE | James Balston

Ampersand Interiors, Woodhall House

The BIID shortlisted this historic house project in Edinburgh because of its stunning, regal Arcadian influences and the seamless blending of modern comfort and rural charm.

Edinburgh Mansionhouse has been shortlisted for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024.
IMAGE | Susie Lowe Studio

Hand-painted murals and pastoral tones capture the bucolic surroundings, while textiles add depth and personality. This project achieves a harmonious blend of historical charm and modern living, exceeding the client’s vision.

Edinburgh Mansionhouse has been shortlisted for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024.
IMAGE | Susie Lowe Studio

James Brookman Limited, Project No.5

This coveted workspace promotes productivity, wellness and collaboration. Prioritising wellbeing was a must for client Plan.com, so wood, plants and luxe blue velvets are a staple in the interior design.

James Brookman Limited, Project No.5 is shortlisted for the BIID Interior Design Awards
IMAGE | James Brookman Design

The BIID appreciated the neutral palette of Project No.5; how they used signature colour accents to create visual impact. In terms of layouts, flexibility took the forefront, ensuring guests had several working options.

James Brookman Limited, Project No.5 is shortlisted for the BIID Interior Design Awards
IMAGE | James Brookman Design

Oberlanders Architects, Hamilton Grand Apartment

The design process for this luxurious home was inspired by the legacy of Scottish golf and elegant hosting, blending the traditional with the contemporary.

Oberlanders Architects, Hamilton Grand Apartment
IMAGE | Chris Berridge

Visual impact is achieved through curated palettes that harmonise with nature, while functionality prioritises user experience, offering versatile spaces for entertainment and family living.

The designers have achieved a timeless, elegant home celebrating Scottish heritage and modern luxury.

Oberlanders Architects, Hamilton Grand Apartment
IMAGE | Chris Berridge

All projects will be visited in-person over the next few months, ready to reveal the winners at the BIID Interior Design Awards awards ceremony on 17th October.

front cover of homes and interiors scotland magazine
