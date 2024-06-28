SUBSCRIBE
Transport yourself to the seaside with Next’s new coastal homeware collection

New for June 2024, Next launch us straight into summer with their coastal inspired pieces, from throws to sideboards, couch colourways and accessories

This post was written in partnership with Next 

wooden chair in corner of light and bright bedroom with part of bed visible and blue rug

Hampton Wooden Accent Chair (available in various colours/fabrics), £299

Blue sofa sitting on natural jute rug with windows behind it

Campbell Firmer Sit Large Sofa in Plush Velvet Airforce Blue, £1,275

Wooden Grove Spindle Bed Frame, from £625 | Cotton Rich Duvet Set (shown in Blue Sky), from £18 | Super Soft Ludlow Check Throw, £26 | Windowpane Check Cushion, £18

Natural Knox Reclaimed Pine Sideboard, £1,099

12 Piece Almeria Dinner Set, £60

Natural Fish Shaped Ceramic Vase, £18 | Blue Reactive Glaze Ceramic Whale Sculpture, £25 | Dark Natural Driftwood Whale Wall Art, £40 | Blue Distressed Coastal Wood Photo Frame, from £10 | Grey Evesham Table Lamp, £99 | Blue Patterned Candle Holders (set of three) £16 | Blue Confetti Glass Hurricane Candle Holder, £30

Textured 100% Cotton Towel, from £12 | Natural Giant Bobble Bath Mat, £16 | Natural Bath Tray, £32 | Natural Elden Under Sink Storage Unit, £165 | Green Artificial Grass in Crackle Pot, £48

Black Large Round Wall Mirror, £120 | Light Langton Oak Effect Small Sideboard, £299 | Bampton Table Lamp, £125

Explore more of Next’s beautiful homeware new for summer 2024

Visit the Next website | Follow Next on Facebook | Follow Next on Instagram | Follow Next on TikTok

