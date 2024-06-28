Transport yourself to the seaside with Next’s new coastal homeware collection

New for June 2024, Next launch us straight into summer with their coastal inspired pieces, from throws to sideboards, couch colourways and accessories
This post was written in partnership with Next
Hampton Wooden Accent Chair (available in various colours/fabrics), £299
Campbell Firmer Sit Large Sofa in Plush Velvet Airforce Blue, £1,275
Wooden Grove Spindle Bed Frame, from £625 | Cotton Rich Duvet Set (shown in Blue Sky), from £18 | Super Soft Ludlow Check Throw, £26 | Windowpane Check Cushion, £18
Natural Knox Reclaimed Pine Sideboard, £1,099
12 Piece Almeria Dinner Set, £60
Natural Fish Shaped Ceramic Vase, £18 | Blue Reactive Glaze Ceramic Whale Sculpture, £25 | Dark Natural Driftwood Whale Wall Art, £40 | Blue Distressed Coastal Wood Photo Frame, from £10 | Grey Evesham Table Lamp, £99 | Blue Patterned Candle Holders (set of three) £16 | Blue Confetti Glass Hurricane Candle Holder, £30
Textured 100% Cotton Towel, from £12 | Natural Giant Bobble Bath Mat, £16 | Natural Bath Tray, £32 | Natural Elden Under Sink Storage Unit, £165 | Green Artificial Grass in Crackle Pot, £48
Black Large Round Wall Mirror, £120 | Light Langton Oak Effect Small Sideboard, £299 | Bampton Table Lamp, £125
Explore more of Next’s beautiful homeware new for summer 2024
Visit the Next website | Follow Next on Facebook | Follow Next on Instagram | Follow Next on TikTok