Lift Others Up is an exhibition of bold, colourful paintings by artists Rowena Comrie, Sarah Kudirka and Alison McWhirter – who are exhibiting together for the first time at KUDIRKA.

The show emerged from discussions between three artists – each with a strong connection to Glasgow – over the last year and is curated by Sarah Kudirka. This distinctive, internationally-resonant collection of artwork aims to bring colour and joy to visitors, using abstract and fluid art styles to engage the passer by – and enchant them at the same time.

The artists

This trio of independent women painters each makes distinctive, internationally-resonant art, exhibiting together for the first time.

Celebrated painter Rowena Comrie SSA brings her inimitable energy to the room with her uplifting paintings that are bursting with colour.

Artist and curator Sarah Kudirka evokes human compassion using subtle shell-like forms, rubbing along and buoying each other up.

Internationally-celebrated colourist Alison McWhirter presents new, ambitious ‘Love Song’ paintings bursting with feeling.

About KUDIRKA

This new ‘sometimes’ space for art was launched by artist Sarah Kudirka at the start of June, with an ethos of lifting others up. The space is an elegant big room with ornate, moulded ceiling, based on the ground floor of their home. Other owners might have converted it into a gym or cinema room, but Sarah and her husband Peter chose to fill it with art, music and friends.

The founders see KUDIRKA as Nordic in feel and aim to make new connections with Scandinavian, Baltic and European contemporary arts and music. No funding has been secured to date but the hope is to have it develop slowly over the next five years within modest means and lots of goodwill.

The location

Unfunded and independent, KUDIRKA is housed in a North-facing building and will host one exhibition a year – at midsummer when the light is best and longest.

Curated by Sarah Kudirka, this programme is pencilled in for the next three years, initially focusing on unrepresented women artists, Scotland and internationally-based.

KUDIRKA

22 Cleveden Gardens

Glasgow

G12 0PT

The exhibition will be open from June 1st – June 23rd on an appointment-only basis. Message Susan Kudirka on 0777 904 3307 to book.

Available open days are Saturday 8th June from 12pm – 4pm and Saturday 15th June from 12pm – 4pm

Visit the the KUDIRKA website | Follow KUDIRKA on Instagram

