The Scottish Furniture Makers Exhibition is back for the first time since 2019

words Mairi Mulhern

This year’s exhibits will include hand-made Scottish furniture, sculptures and woodworks. The Scottish Furniture Makers Exhibition floor is sure to impress, with a wide range of styles, from traditional to contemporary.

The works on display will showcase the different materials and techniques being used in workshops across the country. A selection of exhibitors will be on hand each day to discuss their work.

Mike Whittall Scottish Furniture Makers Association president says, “We’re pleased to return to an in-person show for the first time since the pandemic, taking our members’ work to a wider audience.

“Dalkeith Palace provides a spectacular setting to display the beauty and diversity of the furniture being produced in Scotland.”

Mike continues, “Visitors might have questions about the design process or how a piece develops from tree, to timber, to finished product – and we welcome the chance to share our experiences.”

We are especially excited to see the following four exhibitors at Dalkeith Palace.

Kirsty MacDonald, founder of SK Furniture

Intricate elm outdoor living solutions are Kirsty’s bag. Her innovative takes on traditional furniture are not to be missed. We especially love her Lunar Horizon floating desk.

Eoghann Menzies, founder of Eoghann Menzies Design

Eoghann boasts a unique perspective to furniture design, with inspiration coming from functional design techniques and his love for arts and crafts.

Helena Robson, founder of HEFT STUDIO

This one-woman, one-whippet show is based just outside of Edinburgh in the East Lothian countryside. Helena believes in celebrating artistry and craftsmanship, designing to highlight the materials and the making process.

Calum Bettison, independent furniture designer

Specialising in understated design, Calum’s work is the epitome of new classic: bold but quiet; simple, but done well.

For the full list of exhibitors, visit the Scottish Furniture Makers Association website.

The event will be open from 10am-4pm on June 14th-16th

Dalkeith Palace, Dalkeith, Midlothian, EH22 1ST

Visit the SFMA website | Follow the SFMA on Instagram

