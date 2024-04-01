Set the tone for spring with exhibitions, dining experiences and shopping

curated by Adrianne Webster

Scotland comes alive in the spring. Or at least, that’s what I like to think as someone who’s averse to the cold, windy weather of winter. The sun peeks its head out and it’s time to explore. This month, there’s a roster of exciting events to head to, from exhibitions honouring the iconic artwork of the likes of Andy Warhol, to new shop openings in Scotland’s capital. Enjoy!

Anna H. Geerdes Exhibition

When: 11th April from 5-7pm

Where: Compass Gallery, 178 W Regent St, Glasgow, G2 4RL

Artist Anna H. Geerdes will be back at Glasgow’s Compass Gallery for the fourth time this April with an exhibition highlighting some of her most powerful and compelling paintings.

In this latest collection of works, Anna asks “What to do? Where to look? Why painting?” In her search for answers, these new paintings have evolved. Landscape is the main subject, skilfully and beautifully executed, but there are areas of disruption, disturbance in the logic of perspective and sometimes unexpected intrusions of other places or different times…is it the past? Is it the future?

Anna was born in Katwijk aan Zee, the Netherlands and moved to Scotland in 1991, where she graduated from Gray’s School of Art achieving a 1st Class BA Hons Degree in Painting Fine Art.

Pick up some chocolate at Knoops Edinburgh

Where: 106 George Street and 11-15 Victoria Street

The weather might be a bit brighter but it still feels chilly out there – which is exactly why you should swing by one of the recently-opened new Knoops stores in Edinburgh city centre.

The expertly-crafted chocolate drinks brand was founded in 2013 by chocolatier Jens Knoops, with the concept – aptly named ‘Knoopology’ – being based around a carefully curated percentage menu that offers chocolates to suit every taste and mood.

This process is simple; choose your chocolate %, milk, and extra flavours like sea salt, orange zest or chilli to be made into a hot chocolate, milkshake or iced chocolate. Delicious.

Head to Andy Warhols: The Textiles Exhibition

Where: Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary St, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT

When: 26 January – 18 May 2024

Campbell’s Soup, Marilyn, Flowers, Debbie Harry… some of Andy Warhol’s best known and most iconic works as a leading figure of the Pop Art movement. But few know that he was as dab a hand at clothing prints as he was at wall art.

New exhibition Andy Warhol: The Textiles will take you on a journey through this unknown and unrecorded world of his designs. Showcasing over 35 of Warhol’s textile patterns from the period, depicting an array of colourful objects; ice cream sundaes, delicious toffee apples, colourful buttons, cut lemons, pretzels, and jumping clowns, this exhibition demonstrates how textile and fashion design was a crucial stage in Warhol becoming one of the most iconic artists of the twentieth century.

Shop at With Nothing Underneath’s first Scottish pop-up

Where: Strathberry Multrees Walk, Edinburgh

When: Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th April

With Nothing Underneath (WNU), renowned for their focus on British heritage and timeless style, have announced the will be heading to Edinburgh this April for an exciting pop-up. Inspired by men’s tailoring, WNU is all about simplicity – pared back, laid back and effortless wardrobe essentials made to last a lifetime.

Hosted in the beautiful Strathberry flagship Multrees Walk store alongside their exceptionally handcrafted leather goods, customers will be able to shop With Nothing Underneath’s collection in the Scottish brand’s physical retail space as well as attend shopping events with the WNU founder, Pip Durell and Strathberry co-founder, Leeanne Hundleby.

Shoppers can visit from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th April. Throughout this period, customers will be able to shop monogrammed shirts with free shipping and WNU and Strathberry pieces with an exclusive 15% discount on all in store purchases.

These events include an evening of champagne on Friday 5th April between 5-7pm and a Founder’s brunch, hosted by Pip Durell and Leeanne Hundleby, on Saturday 6th April between 10am-1pm.

Visit Glasgow’s new House of Gods hotel

Where: House of Gods, 61 Glassford St, Glasgow, G1 1UG

When: Opens April 12th 2024

Eagerly-anticipated new hotel House of Gods has finally revealed its opening date as – drumroll, please – April 12th. After three long years of renovation at the Glassford Street venue, the velvet curtain will be pulled back to reveal the decadent interiors that House of Gods are known and loved for.

Featuring a Garden of Eden-themed rooftop bar, all-day dining and in-room VIP ‘riders’ that aim to ‘treat each and every guest like the rockstar that they are’. Perfect for a hedonistic weekend away from it all.

Available to book from 12th April.

Enjoy The Three Chimneys at Talisker dining experience

Two of Skye’s most iconic and enduring food and whisky brands have joined forces on a new pop-up dining experience through April 2024.

The world-renowned Three Chimneys and Skye’s oldest distillery, Talisker, have revealed ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ at the distillery’s newly designed waterfront space on the shores of Loch Harport.

The exclusive dining experience has been designed to celebrate their shared passion and philosophy around local provenance and sustainability, as well as a commitment to local growers, crofters, producers and craftspeople on Skye.

Food and whisky lovers are now being enticed to this unique corner of Skye where the land meets the sea, to immerse themselves in real authenticity, the magic of the island’s natural larder and the world-famous single malt.

Dishes on The Journey menu include Dulse tea, Orbost herbs and seaweed; fermented risotto, malt, wheat grass and toasted yeast; roasted double dived scallops, langoustine tartar, caviar and chawanmushi; whisky barrel smoked venison, haggis, barbecue celeriac and whisky bone sauce; and single origin chocolate, Skye salt, toffee, dates and Sichuan pepper ice-cream.

The Three Chimneys at Talisker is open seven days a week from 12pm to 4pm from February to the end of April. The newly designed waterfront venue provides space for up to 40 diners. Advance online bookings of up to four people per table are welcomed. Larger bookings are accepted by prior arrangement by emailing talisker@threechimneys.co.uk

The Journey set menu is £65 per person. The Lighter Fare menu starts from £15 per person.