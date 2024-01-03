Light your space with the help of the Home & Lifestyle Show 2024

Are you a retailer or interior designer looking to upgrade your lighting collection? Look no further than the eagerly awaited Home & Lifestyle Show co-locating with the January Furniture Show from 21-24 January 2024

This post was written in partnership with Clarion Events

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham, the H&L Show is set to showcase the latest lighting, homeware, and lifestyle brands on the market.

Strategically timed at the beginning of the year, the H&L Show stands as a beacon for interior designers and retailers alike.

Serving as an aspirational marketplace, it not only provides an opportunity to refresh your product offering for the upcoming season, but it is also the destination for inspiration and discovery of the latest launches and cutting-edge designs.

With careful curation, the show ensures that attendees gain exclusive access to the crème de la crème of brands, poised to elevate interior and homeware collections as designers and retailers embark on the new year.

Curated with retailers and interior designers in mind, the H&L Show brings together products that complement the furniture on offer in the other 3 halls.

JFS is the UK’s biggest furniture show featuring top brands and a range of styles and designs no matter your customer’s taste.

While in Hall 2 at the H & L Show, you will find ambience-creating products such as calming candles from Stoneglow combined with innovative lighting options from Paulmann and stylish homewares from Premier Housewares – to name just a few!

Over four days you will have the opportunity to source an array of brands showcasing their latest collections including Asiatic Carpets Ltd, Blue Bone Imports, Celtic Leisure, Crystal World, Dannells Limited, Febland Group Ltd, Final Touches, Genesis Fine Arts Limited, Grand Soleil, Homelife Trade UK Ltd, Kingdom Teak, Lexmond UK, Lovely Linen, Malini Ltd, Scatter Box, Sences for Home, Shepherd of Sweden, SHH Interiors Ltd, Taylors (Scotland) Ltd, Think Rugs, Zenithart Ltd, Tyrone Quality Picture Framing Ltd and loads more!

Seeing as JFS is the meeting place for the industry, you will also get to enjoy a multitude of networking opportunities as JFS hosts the Show Party on Sunday evening along with the Women in Furniture Network event on Monday evening.

Plus, across the show’s 4 days, there will be insightful, engaging talks and immersive crafting experiences happening at the new Crafting the Future Networking Hub.

Here you can host business meetings or take a break from sourcing while discovering award-winning pieces from the Young Furniture Makers and hearing the latest from industry figureheads BIRA, FIRA and The Furniture Makers’ Company.

You won’t want to miss out on the furniture and design industry’s event of the year, register for your complimentary badge now