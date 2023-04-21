Issue 148: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

The brand new May/June 2023 issue of Homes & Interiors Scotland is here! Keep scrolling to see what treats we’ve got in store for you.

Reno ideas for bathrooms and hallways

We’ve gone big on bathrooms this issue with imaginative ways to upgrade your loo. Colourful tiles, art and stylish storage are all present and correct, plus we have an incredible competition to win a Japanese shower-toilet by TOTO from Napier Bathrooms & Interiors. Not got the budget for a bathroom do-over? Check out our design special on hallways for easy ways to make yours more inviting.

Awe-inspiring architecture

Escape with us to the Isle of Skye to see Room Studio‘s impressive new build overlooking Portree harbour. The plunge pool (yup, plunge pool) is a sight to behold. In Glasgow, the basement of a four-storey west end townhouse is transformed by architect George Buchanan, while in Edinburgh we bask in a sun-lit home extension close to Portobello beach by Konishi Gaffney.

Where to spa, shop and stay

Say hello to our newly expanded lifestyle section, where we share culture tips, fashion news and insider interviews as well as pointers on the best Scottish staycation destinations, spas and restaurants. This issue, meet the facialist with a three-month wait list, the Scottish bag designers we’re lusting over and the best places to stay this summer, whether you fancy a cabin escape or bougie resort.

Characterful interior design

There are three stunning homes for you to pore over, each with their own distinct character, from a Victorian house by the sea from interior designer Harriet Hughes to a block of student accommodation restored by Nicola Harding to its Georgian townhouse glory, but with a contemporary vibe. And you’ll love Amber Yard‘s warm and colourful seaside escape in the East Neuk.

Scotland’s greatest culinary secret

If you haven’t heard of Mark Donald, head chef at the Michelin-starred Glenturret Lalique restaurant in Crieff, you ought to rectify that. We spent a day with the chef and his team to find out what it takes to become a Michelin star and why this restaurant is a must-visit for any foodie.