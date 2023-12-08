Say hello to the Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: Peach Fuzz

Pantone, have announced their Colour of the Year 2024 as Peach Fuzz, a shade that represents ‘compassion and empathy’

words Adrianne Webster

In our turbulent modern world where crises have dominated the headlines in recent months, Pantone have chosen a colour representing harmony to encourage us to inject a sense of calm and softness into our living spaces.

‘Peach Fuzz’, a velvety gentle peach shade highlights our ‘desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates’, and brings a ‘feeling of tenderness, communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration’.

Space to ‘feel and heal’

“A cosy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish from whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute.

“Drawing comfort from PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing. An idea as much as a feeling, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

After the pandemic changed how we socialise even beyond the lockdowns, Peach Fuzz highlights how we crave closeness, community and compassion.

“With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important – that being the comfort of being close to those we love. The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul,” explains Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

The introduction of Peach Fuzz also coincides with the Pantone Color Institute’s 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year roll-out. Over the years, the concept has served to capture and reflect the societal mood of the time, showing how attitudes can be showcased through the power of colour.