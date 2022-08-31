The Fife Arms launch exciting literary festival this October

- Advertisement -

You can expect a host of well-known authors, free workshops and creative events at the very first Braemar Literary Festival, kicking off on Friday 7th October until Sunday 9th October.

In collaboration with the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival is set to be a fantastic weekend for lovers of literature.

Sessions featuring Scottish writers such as Ian Rankin and Jackie Kay will feature, as well as ‘Poem & A Pint’ workshops, where roving poets Shane Strachan and Mae Diansangu will entertain customers in local bars and cafes.

- Advertisement -

You’ll also be able to enjoy tours to Robert Louis Stevenson’s house, map making activities and Word Walks, combining the picturesque surroundings of Braemar with creative writing sessions.

A FABULOUS WEEKEND

Guests staying at The Fife Arms during the Literary Festival will enjoy two nights inclusive of breakfast and dinner, including a specially curated three-course festival launch dinner cooked by Chef Angela Hartnett OBE.

Guests will also have access to private drinks receptions with festival speakers, post-dinner readings from invited authors and complimentary tickets to all of the events during the weekend.

If you’re not lucky enough to be staying then don’t worry, you can still attend! Members of the publics are able to book festival tickets online.

It sounds like a weekend not to be missed!

BOOK your stay at The Fife Arms for Braemar Literary Festival

NOT STAYING? BOOK tickets for Braemar Literary Festival