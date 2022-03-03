The best of British contemporary fine art at City Contemporary Art Gallery

This article contains paid-for content created in collaboration with City Contemporary Art Gallery.

City Contemporary Art Gallery in Perth, aim to present the very best of contemporary British fine art in their gallery by the river Tay.

Tom Barron, director of the CCA Gallery puts it succinctly: “We represent some of this country’s most credible, talented and influential artists, both highly acclaimed and those rising in prominence.”

In March, ECA graduate Ewan John presents ‘Groundworks’, his latest solo show. It’s made up of mixed-media abstract paintings, which draw upon traces of Neolithic existence in the hills surrounding his home.

Through experimentation with shape and form, John utilises raw, earthy materials to convey a tangible connection between a sense of space and the challenges facing both past and present existence.

“This is a powerful show,” explains Barron. “It’s characterised by bold, earthy marks, tonal subtlety and strong emotional content.”

‘Groundworks’, opens on Saturday the 5th of March and runs until Sunday 27th of March.

April brings the Internationally acclaimed artist Adrian Wiszniewski to the CCA Gallery, with his ‘Recent Works’, presented in ‘The Room’, the dedicated solo-show space.

“Adrian is a giant of contemporary figurative painting,” says Barron. “This ‘New Glasgow Boy’, presents his recent paintings and drawings at CCA, filled with imagination, symbolism, philosophical and political depths. This is a show of beautiful artwork, and is not to be missed.”

Wiszniewski’s ‘Recent Works’ show opens on Saturday 2nd of April and runs until Sunday 1st of May.