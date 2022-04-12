Meet Kip Kiosk: a new independent homeware shop

If you’re a sucker for boutique, off-the-beaten-track holiday accommodation then Kip Hideaways is likely already on your radar.

The membership-only site offers a curated collection of the UK’s most stylish boltholes for holidaymakers who want every inch of their trip to be Insta-worthy.

- Advertisement -

Those who have been lucky enough to stay in a Kip rental have probably found themselves wondering how to recreate the look of the interiors at home. And the good news is you’ll now be able to do it with ease, as the travel site has just launched Kip Kiosk: an online independent homeware brand offering hand-picked, artisanal products from some of the UK’s coolest makers.

“Kip Kiosk is an ode to the makers we love and are so inspired by – artists, craftspeople and visionaries that help make the hideaways such beautiful and memorable places to stay,” says Liz Simpson, co-founder of Kip.

“We’ve curated the Kiosk’s collection using the same benchmarks we look for in our hideaways: beautiful pieces made by people that really care about the littlest detail, for people to cherish in their own homes.”

Each piece on the Kip Kiosk site is something that features in one of Kip Hideaways’ destinations, and many of the products are made-to-order and handcrafted.

With everything from furniture and artwork to ceramics and scents, this is a site to bookmark for when you want to treat yourself – or a loved one – to something special.

Keep reading for our edit of the best Kip Kiosk products.

Bring a touch of charm to the dinner table with the Daisy Edge Plate by Karin Hossack. It costs £26 and comes in blossom pink and dijon yellow.

We’re huge fans of Scottish-based design studio Niki Jones, whose Pojagi Square Cushion, made from 100% wool, retails for £110.

Keeley Traae’s sculptural 3D-printed vases are made from plant-based, plastic-like materials derived from renewable sources. This one is £30.

Summer may be just around the corner but we’re always seeking a blanket to coorie under. This paper chain-patterned one (£300) by Gourock-based Heather Shields is a beauty.

Merino wool, mohair and natural undyed linen are used in ‘Turret Medium II’ (£210), a textural work by artist Charlotte Wakefield of Woven Form.

Shop more artisanal products from independent homeware makers at Kip Kiosk.