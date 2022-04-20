Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Kate Spiers is selling her Glasgow home

Since interviewing Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter and influencer Kate Spiers last year and getting a peek inside her gorgeous Glasgow home, we’ve regularly found ourselves looking back at the photos to admire them.

The traditional three-bedroom tenement in the south-side of the city is flooded with light and marries striking Victorian architecture with a 70s-influenced interior that calls to mind a chic Parisian apartment.

If you’re a fan of Spiers and follow her on Instagram then you’ll no doubt have taken note of some of the home’s most memorable details, from the bespoke arched bookshelves to the pastel pink-tiled bathroom, to serve as inspiration for your own place.

But if what you really yearn to do is pack up your stuff and simply move into her flat, you’re in luck. The interiors expert and her partner have decided to sell their home, and it’s now for sale via Rettie.

Located in Mount Florida near Queens Park, the flat is close to some of the city’s coolest coffee shops and eateries including Market Coffee and Hooked. And it goes without saying that it’s very much ready to move into, with every room having been fully renovated by Spiers.

“We committed to colour quite a lot and made bold decisions when it came to tiles, tones and styles throughout the rooms,” Spiers told us. “I like a lot of greenery, and rattan and confident colours feature a lot in our space.”

Though colour features prominently, it doesn’t overwhelm the apartment. White walls create a fresh ambience and instil a sense of brightness even on the greyest Glasgow day.

Fancy having a look? The flat is for sale for offers over £195,000 via Rettie.