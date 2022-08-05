IN THE FRAME | Frenchic paint founder Pam Gruhn

- Advertisement -

We interview Pam Gruhn, the founder of chalk paint brand Frenchic.

The paint is now sold around the world loved by celebrities like Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED?

I feel it has naturally evolved with the places I’ve travelled to and the experiences I’ve had. I’d describe my style as rustic chic.

I like a modern mix of traditional furniture pieces with a colourful and modern twist.

I have always loved interiors, and for a long time was a passionate up-cycler—which led to the creation of Frenchic paint.

I could see where chalk paint needed to improve, so I put everything I had into creating a new offering, ensuring it was fully sustainable along the way.

Who or what influences you?

The more I’ve travelled, the more quirks I’ve added into my personal spaces and interior design ideas.

I am a very tactile person — if I see a fabric or a tassel in Venice, I’ll be there, touching it and thinking about how I can add it to my home, or imagining how it could inspire a new colourway or paint collection.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE BUILDING?

The Gaudi buildings in Barcelona. They’re different, completely off-plan and so far ahead of their time.

Antoni Gaudi was a genius, and his use of colour, texture and movement was unprecedented. I think there’s so much to applaud in design innovators and risk-takers.

DESCRIBE YOUR DREAM HOME

I’m living in it! My home is a renovated five-bedroom cottage in Hampshire, and it genuinely is my dream home.

It was a big project and a labour of love, both in terms of design and logistics. I wanted my natural style to shine through and to ensure I honoured its history, given it is half Tudor and half Victorian.

I just love it, I feel so lucky to have brought my design vision to life.

WHAT IS THE INTERIOR LIKE?

It has my style — rustic and traditional with that modern, soft, colourful edge.

I love a pastel shade, and my paints are known for this.

Textures and luxurious materials are a key feature.

And everything is recyclable. I am passionate about sustainability.

WHAT MAKES A HOME?

A feeling of being enveloped in welcome. Every room should make you say ‘ahhh!’. Oh, and dogs!

I love them and have two of my own, Jasmine and Harry. They’re both super cheeky, but I absolutely adore them.

Dogs make everything better, and they definitely make a house a home.

WHAT ARE YOU SITTING ON RIGHT NOW?

My stunning pink velvet sofa from Darlings of Chelsea.

I just love it, and it complements the cottage so well.

Traditional, classy, but that dash of fun colour!

