Find sustainable green and handmade mattresses at Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company

This article contains paid-for content created in collaboration with Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company.

When it comes to catching those all-important ZZZ’s and forty winks, the family-owned Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company fly the flag for sustainable green handcrafted metal beds and British made mattresses. Founded nearly two decades ago by husband and wife – Amanda and Stephen, this independent family company is a national treasure for sustainable better living and better sleep.

- Advertisement -

Proud to hold a Royal Warrant of Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen and the only carbon-neutral iron bed maker, each bed is a signature of exceptional British craftsmanship, quality and handcrafted to last a lifetime.

Handmade to order on the Sandringham Estate, each bed is a signature of exceptional craftmanship, using traditional skills of times gone by. What started as a small collection of timeless Victorian inspired elegant iron beds has now grown to furnish homes of all décor eras with a comforting handmade bed of premium craftsmanship. But don’t be fooled by their name, as they also offer a select range of perfectly polished nickel and copper beds for those looking for a luxuriously opulent and indulgent bedtime retreat, rather than the historically ornate and peaceful.

But it’s not just their beds that have the wow factor! How often do you know the name of the person who has handcrafted your bed? Well, with this beautiful family company – very often. With each bed personally signed and checked by your own craftsman, their level of quality also extends to their customer service and individual pride in craftsmanship. Now that’s an exquisite personal touch.

So, we encourage you to make this family company an integral part of your bedtime routine, with their range of handmade beds, luxuriously comforting mattresses and all-natural bedding. Their beds are more than just a bed – they are signatures of exceptional craftsmanship. Guaranteed for a lifetime and an investment that can accompany you with every house move you make – destined to become a family heirloom!