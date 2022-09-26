DISCOVERY | InHoos, Glasgow

- Advertisement -

An evolution of the Hoos brand, InHoos focuses on functional, quality designed furniture and accessories.

In 2016, Karen Harvey brought Scandi-cool to Glasgow in the form of Hoos, a small but mighty homeware and lifestyle emporium brimming with iconic Nordic brands such as Hay Design, Normann Copenhagen and Ferm Living.

Though customers have always been able to place special orders for furniture in Hoos, the shop’s compact footprint precludes any of these bigger items from being displayed. And that’s where the newly opened inHoos comes in.

- Advertisement -

Just a little further down Great Western Road from its sister store, InHoos has the same focus on functional, quality design but with ample breathing space across its two beautifully curated floors for furniture, lighting and accessories.

Notable products include Muuto’s industrial Unfold pendant lamp, Normann Copenhagen’s Bit stool and Louisiana x Ferm Living’s striped Rico sofa.

You’ll also find treasures by Skagerak, Pappelina and At Aroma, a Japanese essential oil brand.

There’s nowhere quite like it in the city; long may the Hoos family continue to grow.

greenHoos plants + flowers – opening soon!

THE DETAILS

InHoos

91-93 Great Western Road

Glasgow

G4 9AH

Make an appointment at the InHoos showroom