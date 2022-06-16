Art Car Boot Sale returns to Glasgow at SWG3

- Advertisement -

Scotland’s Art Car Boot Sale has announced it will be returning to SWG3 next week following a two-year hiatus.

Taking place in the venue’s vast outdoor and indoor spaces on the 25th and 26th June, it’s set to be the biggest showcase of contemporary artwork from Scotland and beyond.

Curated by Patricia Fleming Gallery, the line-up includes talent from Turner Prize nominees, award-winning internationally renowned artists and emerging stars of the future with Claire Barclay, Rachel Duckhouse, Luke Fowler, Calum Craik, Natsumi Sakamoto and many more.

Post-pandemic studios are full of new, old and previously unseen work. The Art Car Boot Sale offers a unique opportunity to meet artists in person as they sell these works from the the boots of cars, vans, bikes and skateboards and help boost a vital part of Scotland’s cultural sector.

“We are really looking forward to seeing artists and buyers (in person) again,” said Patricia Fieming. “We know people looking to buy art like to talk about it, and who better to talk to than the artist? Previous Art Car Boot Sales have surpassed our expectations, helping artists to pay for studio rents and other overheads. Studios and materials are necessary to make the art shaping our cultural legacy, including free access to exhibitions across Scotland.”

Pieces for sale will range in price from £5 to £500, and a selection of food and drink will be available throughout the weekend.

Tickets are available on the door at SWG3 priced at £5 or in advance here. The price includes a mystery raffle ticket and a chance to win a print by one of Glasgow’s leading contemporary artists. Under 16s go free.

Art Car Boot Sale takes place Saturday 25th (10am-6pm) and Sunday 26th (11am-5pm) June.