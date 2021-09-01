Style Steal | cosy living room

GET THE LOOK

Pearl + Brighton hexagonal encaustic tiles, £208 per sq.m, Bert & May

This cosy setup has been created using Bert & May’s handmade encaustic tiles as a focal point. The Pearl + Brighton hexagonal tiles are beautifully versatile thanks to their neutral colour and split pattern: they allow for almost infinite possibilities for layout.

Love the look? Here’s how to recreate it:

- Advertisement -
1 Hampnett Cushion, £50, Garden Trading 2 Beige striped cushion, from £24, Heavenly Homes & Gardens 3 Miniature faux fiddle leaf plant, £75, OKA 4 NEO3PG gas stove, £POA, ACR Stoves 5 Harris rug in taupe, from £34.99, Walton & Co

 

1 Round metal log holder, £58, Marquis & Dawe 2 Moon table lamp, £74, Lime Lace 3 Red Heart Syngonium, £18, Leaf Envy 4 Maxton coffee table, from £960, Sweetpea & Willow 5 Aldbury armchair, from £1,240, Ercol

Looking for more? Check out Style Steal: Over the Rainbow