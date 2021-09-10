Explore this Shawlands newbie

A cool new spot in Glasgow’s Southside: Godshot Studio

Words Miriam Methuen-Jones

It’s hardly news that Shawlands is a happening place. Cool bars and brunch spots are easy to find, and even the most niche interests seem to be catered for. Aside from being a haven for hipsters, this corner of Glasgow’s Southside is known for its diverse and buzzing community, and new kid on the block Godshot Studio fits right in. A mix of cafe, shop and interior design practice, its Kilmarnock Road premises display a winning blend of Scandinavian and Japanese style. Sam Amdjadi founded Godshot with the idea of connecting independent creators with their community. He teamed up with patisserie chef Lesley Tan, so Godshot also offers a place to kick back and enjoy a delicious slice of cake once you’ve perused the carefully curated homewares, stationery and books for sale. Tan will be changing it up regularly, serving enticing seasonal treats alongside the speciality coffee and artisanal teas on offer. There are more big plans in the works as well, including a biannual magazine, as well as the graphic and interior design consultancy.

