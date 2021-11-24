Discovery: Glenlivet Speyside Distillery

Glenlivet’s Speyside distillery is heaven on Earth for lovers of whisky

Words Miriam Methuen-Jones

if your tipple of choice is a dram of the good stuff, The Glenlivet has just the thing for you. The Speyside distillery has a swish new visitor centre and experience, designed by cool London studio Blacksheep, that should delight all the senses. The interior is inspired by the surrounding Cairngorms wilderness, but there’s nothing chilly about this space. An impressive chandelier made from dried local wildflowers greets you, a roaring fire entices you into the lounge, while an indoor field of barley guides you through the Speyside Room. Willy Wonka himself would be envious of the circular Tasting Room with its warm walnut and copper touches curving around an impressive display of Glenlivet whiskies. If you want to nose the finest bottles, however, the Smugglers’ Hideout is the place to be. The clay pots lining the walls are hand-crafted replicas of those once used to smuggle The Glenlivet through the hills. It’s the ultimate spot for an aficionado. So, are you thirsty yet?

- Advertisement -

Looking for more? Check out this new store opening in Glasgow