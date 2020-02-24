MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Chalet chic

Add alpine allure with plush throws, skins and log baskets

tan-hide-rug-and-woven-chandelier

From left: Marguerite cowhide in chocolat, from £882, Ligne Roset; Vianca chandelier, £2,212, Arteriors

ETHIMO-Allaperto-Mountain_tartan

Allaperto Mountain Tartan Collection, from approx £607, Ethimo

rug-with-sheepskin-mountain-print

From left: PP225 Flag Halyard chair from PP Mobler, £8,500, Nordic Living; Samivel original vintage poster, £550, Vinterior

grey-rug-and-life-of-riley-log-basket

From left: Leather log basket, £199, Life of Riley; Artwood La Rochelle throw, £285, Latzio

ski-case

Leo Trippi x Globe-Trotter bespoke ski case, from £8,500, Globe-Trotter

houndstooth-pattern-pillow-jonathan-adler-stool

From left: Houndstooth cushion, £75, Arley House; Shearling kidney ottoman, £1,350, Jonathan Adler

