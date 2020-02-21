MenuMenu

Issue 130 – March & April 2020: Editor’s welcome – The LUXE Edition

Gil Welsh headshot

Photo: Izabela Viskupova

This edition of the magazine is devoted to the theme of luxury, and putting it together has been something of a journey of discovery. The definition of luxury, it seems, is incredibly personal. To some it’s the chance to work with the finest craftspeople, for others it’s about the very best materials money can buy. In these pages you’ll find some who tell us that the greatest luxury they can imagine is standing still on a hillside, or having the time to travel and have adventures.

A home you love, arranged to suit the way you live, is the ultimate wish for most of us. Is it achievable? There’s a wealth of products, designs, colours and concepts in this issue to inspire, challenge and spark ideas.

We also talk to designers, architects and ordinary folk who have made big life changes in order to live a more fulfilling existence closer to nature. On pages 20 and 32, hear the story of two couples who swapped high-powered city jobs to reinvest their energy in very different projects in Perthshire and Argyll.

Your own definition of luxury might just be a good night’s sleep – we’ve got that covered too, on page 162.

Issue 130 is in shops now. Fancy receiving the next issue direct to your door with up to 33% off? Subscribe now here.

Editor’s picks

Books-Schiffer-Books--Luxury-Design-for-LIving

Reading List: Luxury Design for Living, page 148

Behind-Closed-Doors-Lonely-Mountain-Bespoke-Skis-Chris-thomond_jamie_kunka

Behind Closed Doors: Lonely Mountain Skis (photo: Chris Thomond), page 60

avarice-cabinet-and-yves-saint-laurent-book

From left: Avarice: Vista Alegre and Boca do Lobo, page 338; Reading List: Yves Saint Laurent, page 148

Essentials-lighting-Lee-Broom-Orion-Globe-Light

Essentials – Hang On In: Lee Broom, page 68

Trendwatch-animal-Amy-Somerville-Animatic

Must Haves – Animal Magic: Amy Somerville, page 78

rich-toned-dark-library-room-and-garden-feature-by-timothy-oulton

From left: Design Special – Libraries: MorenoMasey, page 71; Objects of Desire – Gardens: Timothy Oulton, page 305

Essentials-travel-Sleep-Siren-Cashmere-Travel-Set

Essentials – Travel in Style: Sleep Siren, page 238

