Travel in style on the new Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper travels through some of Scotland’s finest scenery and offers travellers the chance to arrive at their destination refreshed after a good night’s sleep, shower and breakfast. The stunning coastlines and countryside might be outside, but things are looking just as good inside, as Edinburgh-based interior designer Ian Smith has been commissioned to design the interior of the latest Lowland train to be added to the fleet.

Ian Smith Design has been working with franchise holder Serco since 2015 and also styled the guest lounges in Inverness, Fort William, Dundee, Leuchars and Stirling. On board, working with restricted carriage space meant the team designed a contemporary interior to meet the needs of the modern traveller with an emphasis comfort paired with a relaxing palette of warm oak, grey, tan and warm blue.

Ian Smith said “It was a great honour to receive the invitation from Serco to design a contemporary interior for the new Caledonian Sleeper. I am extremely happy with the result. As someone who travels by train a lot I wanted the design to move away from impersonal and utilitarian nature of modern trains to give guests a feeling that their comfort and experience of travelling on the Caledonian Sleeper would not only be a memorable one for the tourist but also a matter of choice for the regular traveller”.