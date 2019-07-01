Top tips for feature walls

Feature walls are setting the scene this season



They can often be the most neglected part of your home, overlooked in favour of picking out the more interesting furniture items or little trinkets that will give the space character. But if you are looking to create some personality, the walls offer a blank canvas upon which you can pack the biggest punch.

From daring wallpaper to clashing paint colours, turning your home into a veritable artwork will give it an unparalelled wow-factor. Take the candy-cane hallway designed by VSP Interiors (below): the red and white palette offers a bolder option that is carried through in the rest of the soft furnishings, while the stripes remain in-keeping with the traditional style of the house as well as elongating the space to lift it further.

Designer Carlo Dal Bianco for Bisazza uses a similarly red and white scheme (below), this time with an added floral motif which gives a striking yet natural look courtesy of the vibrant poppies and cornflowers bursting into bloom. The wallcovering’s unusual mosaic pattern is enhanced even further by Swarovski crystals, ensuring a truly luxurious experience that is even more beautiful when the light is reflected off its surface.

If colour isn’t a priority but you’re still looking to create a statement, Kelly Hoppen’s Disney-inspired wallpapers (below) give life to the beloved Mickey Mouse character but in a chic monochromatic style. The blown-up artwork has a graphic line-drawn effect that adds to its artistic element and will look particularly striking in a child’s bedroom or nursery.

A tropical theme can be an engaging starting point for creating a feature wall. Maison Images D’Epinal and Mind the Gap subvert expectations by using cooler tones for their summer scapes, but while the former (main image) goes for an escapist’s dream complete with lush palm trees, the latter (below) goes for a Pop Art approach, balancing out the mint green backdrop with flashes of bright fuschia and yellow picked out in the pineapples and bananas.

No matter how you choose to transform your walls, whether it’s a twist on the classic with contrasting paints or a brighter, bolder wallpaper that really pops, focusing on a room’s backdrop is the key to creating a space that has fun, warmth and soul at its heart.

If you’re not looking for the entire room to have an impact but want a significant focal point, then a feature wall could be the answer. “The ‘feature wall’ concept allows people to make a statement, rather like hanging an oversized painting or piece of artwork. Panels and large-scale designs offer drama without enveloping smaller spaces with wall-to-wall designs and can easily be paired with complementary paintwork for a cohesive look,” explains Carley Bean, Design Director at Cole & Son.

And when it comes to being daring, Bean encourages taking a leap of faith even if you’re not sure of the outcome. “Don’t be afraid to break all the ‘rules’. Use big, bold patterns in small spaces for a statement, mix it up with small and large-scale patterns and be bold with colour. If you love a design – just go for it!”