Style steal: Summer breeze

Capture the Caribbean vibe with pink, yellow and plenty of greenery

Photo: Simon Brown

Read the Summer Breeze article with more stunning photography on pages 222-230, issue 126 or view it online here »

Lush life

designers-guild-pink-paint

Lotus pink 127, £48 for 2.5l of perfect matt emulsion, Designers Guild

kelly-hoppen-artificial-fern

Boston fern, £27, Kelly Hoppen

modern-rugs-yellow-chevron-rug

Florence Alfresco Trieste yellow outdoor rug, from £33, Modern Rugs

Content-by-Terence-Conran-Ellis-Snuggler

Ellis Snuggler, £1,995, Content by Terence Conran

Nature’s way

john-lewis-faux-greenery

Easi wall handmade vertical artificial plant wall, £349, John Lewis

lime-lace-lobster-cushion

Green lobster silk cushion by Bivain, £90, Lime Lace

artisanti-sailing-print

Sailing ship metal relief on wooden frame, £199, Artisanti

hurrican-candle-lantern

Amilia lantern, £85.75, The Taylor

Talking points

shimu-shell-decoration

Tribal Shell Necklace, £225, Shimu

Anais 03, £232 per metre, Jim Thompson

