MenuMenu

Islandeering: Adventures Around the Edge of Britain’s Hidden Islands by Lisa Drewe

Wild-ThIngs-Publishing-Islandeering

Author Lisa Drewe coined the term ‘islandeering’ when she began circumnavigating Britain’s islands in search of adventure. She has since made a circular journey around the outer edge of 130 islands by any means possible – walking, scrambling, swimming, kayaking, biking or paddling – and has compiled 50 of the best in this inspiring book. She rates each journey for difficulty and provides indispensable information on top spots for skinny-dipping, where to camp and, perhaps most importantly, where to find the pub.

£16.99, Wild Things Publishing

Wild-Things-Publishing-Taransay

scroll to top
Homes & Interiors Scotland Podcast

The new Homes & Interiors Scotland podcast is essential listening. It could be you’re setting up your first home, or a well-established renovator, or you work in the industry – we’ll curate insightful guests who can offer a window into the world of homes and interiors in Scotland, and across the globe.

Listen here