Islandeering: Adventures Around the Edge of Britain’s Hidden Islands by Lisa Drewe

Author Lisa Drewe coined the term ‘islandeering’ when she began circumnavigating Britain’s islands in search of adventure. She has since made a circular journey around the outer edge of 130 islands by any means possible – walking, scrambling, swimming, kayaking, biking or paddling – and has compiled 50 of the best in this inspiring book. She rates each journey for difficulty and provides indispensable information on top spots for skinny-dipping, where to camp and, perhaps most importantly, where to find the pub.

£16.99, Wild Things Publishing