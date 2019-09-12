Get inspired by the Wander Argyll Route and events this September

Join a workshop, enjoy the scenery or discover new artists and craftmakers in a series of events in Argyll this month

Already known for breathtaking scenery and spectacular coastline, Argyll and the Isles is also teeming with artists and craftmakers. The whole region is a thriving hub for creativity and culture, inspired its rich heritage, as well as the stunning backdrop of land and mountain.

The Wander Argyll Route has brought together over 80 galleries, artists’ studios, shops, heritage sites, museums, events and art trails in one map (available here). The map covers this fascinating region from Dunoon to Portavadie and Tarbert to Appin, and can be explored on foot, by car, or bike due to the route running along the Sustrans National Cycle routes 75 and 78.

Intrigued? The Wander Argyll website helps people discover the array of places to visit and plan itineraries. The site features profiles of locals and places at the heart of the cultural community, as well as event listings. You can join a workshop and learn a new skill or simply enjoy the wander – take a weekend trip, say driving around, visiting studios, perusing interesting artworks, jewellery and ceramics.

Whether you visit a studio, attend an event, take part in a workshop or visit an attraction, you’ll receive a very warm welcome (not to mention the amazing seafood on the doorstep too).

Reasons to visit in September:

Workshops

Try your hand at something new, learning from skilled artists, makers and creatives as part of the calendar of workshops; these include pottery, weaving skills, spinning, knitting, felting, foraging and beekeeping.

Events

13th-14th September – Trad Music and Whisky at The View, Oban

On Friday 13th, three of the best Scottish traditional bands on the scene will perform in one of Oban’s most popular venues. Trail West and Beinn Lee will perform as well as Oban’s Ceol An Aire.

On Saturday 14th, the West Coast Whisky Feis returns to Oban – meet the people behind the whiskies of the West Coast, enjoy a tasting and take part in a masterclass.

14th September – The CHARTS Showcase, Oban

During the day, performances, talks, workshops and exhibitions will be held, featuring Jamie Smith, Argyll Papers, Rothesay Pavilion, Cove Park, Colin Woolf, Knockvologan Studies and many more.

The evening will see the premiere screening of five short films, each capturing a different element of what working across culture, heritage and arts in Argyll and the Isles really means.

21th-28th September – Bookends Festival, Benderloch

The Bookends Festival features broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, Haynes Manual for Astronauts writer Ken MacTaggart and historical novelist Liz MacRae Shaw.

27th-30th September – Cowal Open Studios, Cowal Peninsula

Come and see what’s behind closed doors and garden gates, with the chance to meet over 30 artists and craftmakers in their own studios or workplaces. View the wonderful work of painters, potters, weavers, sculptors, furnituremakers, jewellers and photographers who live and work in the Cowal Peninsula.

