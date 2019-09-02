EVENT REPORT: Welcome to the club – Jeffreys Interiors

For a lively night out in Stockbridge, Jeffreys Interiors was the place to be

Photography Carley Buick

To launch its spring/summer 2019 showroom, Jeffreys Interiors threw an Ibiza themed summer party. Over 180 people attended throughout the course of the evening: a mix of clients, local bloggers, industry peers, suppliers, and neighbouring Stockbridge business owners. Refreshments and DJ were provided by Tigerlily who kept everyone dancing and manned the pop-up bar serving summery cocktails. The event was a roaring success despite the rain outside reminding everybody they weren’t actually in the Balearics.