EVENT REPORT: Welcome to the club – Jeffreys Interiors

For a lively night out in Stockbridge, Jeffreys Interiors was the place to be

Kimberley Bremner, Interior Designer at Jeffreys Interiors

Photography Carley Buick

To launch its spring/summer 2019 showroom, Jeffreys Interiors threw an Ibiza themed summer party. Over 180 people attended throughout the course of the evening: a mix of clients, local bloggers, industry peers, suppliers, and neighbouring Stockbridge business owners. Refreshments and DJ were provided by Tigerlily who kept everyone dancing and manned the pop-up bar serving summery cocktails.  The event was a roaring success despite the rain outside reminding everybody they weren’t actually in the Balearics.

Guests enjoying the cocktails

Anne Clarke and Josh Clarke

Tribal Necklace and Raku Vase

Claire McLoughlin, Showroom Manager

Joe White, DJ, Tigerlily

Jeff Laing, Managing Director, and David Johnson of The Interior Collection

