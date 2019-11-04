MenuMenu

EVENT REPORT: New season styles – BoConcept

The capital was the place to be to try and test a contemporary collection

guests-at-bo-concept-party

Refreshments, gin and whisky, from Bruichladdich

Photography Mateusz Hallala

Danish brand BoConcept celebrated its 2020 range at its Rose Street showroom in Edinburgh. At the lively and interactive party, furniture was previewed for clients and press. In partnership with Craig & Rose Paints and Kitchens International, the company’s interior design team was on hand to consult on every room in the home. Drinks by Bruichladdich were flowing for guests who also enjoyed the live music, workshops and the chance to test the new pieces.

boconcept-edinburgh-showroom

Contemporary pieces at BoConcept’s Rose Street showroom

guests-touching-ceramics-at-boconcept

Guests enjoying the Craig & Rose experience

interiors-moodboard-at-boconcept

Existing projects by the BoConcept design team

two-revellers-at-the-boconcept-relaunch

Revellers having fun at the preview

canapes-served-on-a-wooden-board

Canapes provided by Oysterman Events, Edinburgh

