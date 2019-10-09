Art Words by Kate Henderson

Kate Henderson trained at Edinburgh College of Art in stained glass and painting, and over the years has built up a varied portfolio of commissioned pieces for both private and public buildings across Scotland. She is based in East Lothian, where she makes her artwork and teaches workshops in painting and stained glass

Many of my paintings are based on historic architecture, such as this image inspired by Victoria Street in Edinburgh.

I love the different styles of architecture, the shapes and the bright colours of the windows and shop fronts.

I enjoy observing the details and patterns of these buildings, simplifying and stylising them in my work. Edinburgh is a rich source of inspiration for my art.

I like the way light falls around the buildings, especially in the evening when the cool, subtle tones create a contrast against the warmth of street or interior lighting.

My works are not representational but contain the essence of a place, strengthened by an intuitive use of colour reflected in my training in stained glass.

I prefer to use acrylic paint, pastels and inks and often employ a combination of these materials to create my paintings.

- Advertisement -

I like the fact that they dry fast, as this allows me to build the surface quickly. With this piece I mainly used inks.

I feel it has a stained-glass quality to its composition, especially with the scratchy black line which creates a strong framework for the colour that’s reminiscent of the lead framework of stained glass.

You can see this ink drawing along with new paintings, drawings and glass works in a solo exhibition of my work in Lauder this autumn.

Fragments: Drawing, Painting and Glass by Kate Henderson is at the Flat Cat Gallery, 2 Market Place, Lauder, 1 September to 31 October.