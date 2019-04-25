Annan Gallery to hold Alison McWhirter Feature Exhibition in May

A new exhibition of paintings by Alison McWhirter opens at the Annan Gallery in Glasgow next month. Alison, who has been described as ‘the new Scottish Colourist’, is best known for her highly original still-life paintings and compelling landscapes and abstracts. The exhibition will take place from 4th to 26th May at the west end gallery, which has a long history of championing Scottish artists.

Annan Gallery owners Scott and Susan Bennett said “Alison’s one of the most exciting artists working in Scotland today and we’re delighted to be hosting a feature exhibition of her work. Alison is an artist with a unique, assured style and a deservedly growing reputation worldwide. With her living in the west end, meaning we’re her ’local’ gallery, it’s a real privilege to show work from such a talented artist. We’re looking forward to a great exhibition and lots of people coming in to see her bright, bold and incredibly uplifting paintings.”

