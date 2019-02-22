Issue 124: Editor’s welcome – The Luxe Edition

Is luxury a limited-edition Bentley Mulsanne? A jar of white tea with a £500 price tag? Affording these is possible – but only for a few. Does that mean luxury is out of bounds for the rest of us? After putting together this one-off special issue, we know that what defines luxury is not based on cost alone, but nor can it be dismissed as frivolous. Over 370 pages, its many meanings and manifestations are recognised and celebrated. Some big brands feature, but so too do lesser-known names who share the same aim: to create objects of desire that will enrich our lives.

The senses haven’t been overlooked. A selection of silk and cashmere, wood and leather are there for those who want to luxuriate through touch and smell. On page 192, there’s an architectural eco home carved from a cliff edge, a restorative escape with the ultimate sea views. More immediate pleasures are on offer too – turn to page 357 for Turkish delight encased in Belgian chocolate with edible gold leaf.

The consensus seems to be that more time – for sleep, for reading, for slowing down – is the greatest luxury. So pour yourself a cup of tea (the ordinary stuff will do), put your feet up and read on.

Editor’s picks