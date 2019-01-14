EVENT REPORT: New beginnings

Guests experienced first hand the quality of this Scottish company’s new space

Photography Gavin Smart

Right in the thick of Edinburgh’s leafy Newington, The Scottish Shutter Company’s new state-of-the-art showroom has it all. The well established family firm, run by David and Judith D’Ambrosio, opened its doors to customers, commercial traders and family for an evening of celebrations. Guests were able to browse the wide selection of shutters and blinds, as well as being treated to some discounts, while Vino Wines kept everyone in high spirits with a bit of bubbly.