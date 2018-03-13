The Hinterland by Gestalten

The very best buildings are the ones that respond to their inhabitants and their surroundings, whether that’s woodland, city or mountain-top. This collection of structures – cabins, love shacks and hideouts – draws on the environment to make dwellings fit for fairytales. Some are truly jaw-dropping, such as the converted First World War bunker in the Slovenian Alps, or the cliff-hugging pod in the Canadian wilderness. Celebrating the notion of escape, they display the kind of ingenuity reminiscent of childhood drawings and have been executed with the same joy.

£35, Gestalten